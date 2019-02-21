DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

alstria office REIT-AG: alstria increases its capital recycling activities and the focus of the portfolio



21.02.2019 / 17:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

alstria increases its capital recycling activities and the focus of the portfolio



Hamburg, February 21, 2019 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) announces the sale of one residential and two office properties, and the acquisition of three new assets in Berlin and Stuttgart.

alstria has sold the following assets in three independent transactions: Opernplatz 2 in Essen, Ingersheimer Str. 20 in Stuttgart and Brödermannsweg 5-9 in Hamburg (residential part of the property in Borsteler Chaussee 111-113). The three assets have a total lettable area of around 38,200 square meters, generated a combined annual rental income of EUR 4.8 million (EUR 10.40 per m2) and are fully let. They were sold for a total consideration of EUR 85.8 million (EUR 2,248 per m2), which represent a premium of 21% to the latest appraised value as of December 31, 2018. The two office properties were sold to owners' occupiers. In parallel, alstria acquired in independent transactions three office buildings, located in Berlin (Wilmersdorf and Tiergarten) and Stuttgart (Handwerkstr. 4) with a combined lettable area of 20,300 square meters at a total AIC of EUR 62.2 million (EUR 3,064 per m2) and an annual rental income of EUR 1.7 million (EUR 7.20 per m2) and a combined vacancy rate of 18%.

"We will continue to take advantage of the strong investment market that we currently see in Germany to streamline and improve the overall quality of the portfolio and will accelerate pace of capital recycling if market conditions remain strong", says Olivier Elamine, Chief Executive Officer of alstria.



