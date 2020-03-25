Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Alt Resources Limited    ARS   AU000000ARS9

ALT RESOURCES LIMITED

(ARS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alt Resources Ltd Amended Mt Ida - Quinns Mining Area Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 10:45pm EDT
Amended Mt Ida - Quinns Mining Area Release

Canberra, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alt Resources Limited (ASX:ARS) is pleased to provide the following drilling results from its Mt Ida, Quinns project area, located 90km north-west of Menzies in Western Australia's Northern Goldfields. All significant results from the Quinns RC drilling program can be seen in Table 1*.

Alt has completed a 3,726 metre RC drilling program which commenced Friday 21st February 2020 at the Mt Ida and Bottle Creek Gold Project. The Company completed the drilling program in 18 days with Company staff and Challenge Drilling delivering a consistent 207 metres of RC drilling per day.

The Company drilled several deposits and prospects during the recently completed RC program including 550 metres of RC at the Belvidere and Boudie prospects at the Quinn's Mining Area, 1702 metres of RC at the Bottle Creek project including the Southwark, Piantos Find, and Single Fin deposits plus an additional 1474 metres of RC drilling having been completed at the Shepherds Bush deposit (Figure 2*).

Quinn's Mining Area comprises the Boudie Rat and Forrest Belle shallow open pits with additional historical prospects Boudie West, Boudie Beach and Belvidere. Numerous workings exist along the Quinns mineralised trend with recent drilling results indicating the mineralised shears extend south along strike from the Boudie Rat open pit. Limited modern drilling has been conducted at the Quinns project area. Prospects drilled during this RC program can be seen in Figure 3* with cross sections AA - CC showing gold intersections can be seen in Figures 4-6*.

- All RC holes drilled during the Quinns Mining Area drilling program are contained in Table above. Significant Intersections contained in Table 1* have been reported using 0.3g/t Au cut-off grade and Data Aggregation Method. Significant intersections are calculated by aggregation of all assayed Au results per lineal metre divided by the number of metres intersected above the defined cut-off grade. No metal equivalent values have been used.

MT IDA AND BOTTLE CREEK RESOURCE ESTIMATE

The Mt Ida and Bottle Creek Gold Project now has a JORC 2012 global resource estimate of 10.5M tonne @ 1.54g/t Au, for 519,000oz Au and 5.6M tonne @ 21.1g/t Ag 3.78Moz Ag with a Measured and Indicated resource estimate of 5.3M tonne @ 1.89g/t for 322,200oz Au and 4.4M tonne @ 21.1g/t for 2.7Moz Ag. The Mt Ida and Bottle Creek resource estimate is shown in Table 2* and the location of the various Mt Ida and Bottle Creek gold project resource estimates can be seen in Figure 7.

The final assays from the RC drilling program have been received this week and the Company expects to deliver the results for drill programs from Bottle Creek and Shepherds Bush areas over the coming weeks.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U29S57U6



About Alt Resources Ltd:

Alt Resources Limited (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt in South Central WA 95km north west of Menzies, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.

Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.



Source:

Alt Resources Ltd



Contact:

Andrew Sparke 
Executive Director 
Email: andrew@altresources.com.au

Peter Nesveda
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Mob: +61 (0) 412 357375
Email: peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALT RESOURCES LIMITED
03/25Alt Resources Ltd Amended Mt Ida - Quinns Mining Area Release
AW
03/23Alt Resources Ltd Mt Ida - Quinns Mining Area Returns Shallow High-Grade Gol..
AW
03/11ALT RESOURCES : Tim's find gold project blue cap mining service agreement bindin..
AQ
03/10Alt Resources Ltd Tim's Find Gold Project Mining Services Binding Terms Shee..
AW
02/27Alt - mt ida and bottle creek exploration update
AQ
02/26ALT Resources Limited - Mt Ida and Bottle Creek Exploration Update
AQ
02/24Alt Resources Ltd Mt Ida And Bottle Creek Exploration Update
AW
02/10Alt Resources Ltd Resource Upgrade to 500+K oz Gold and Video Interview with..
AW
02/10ALT RESOURCES : Mt Ida and Bottle Creek Resource Upgrade
AQ
01/30Alt Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
More news
Chart ALT RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alt Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALT RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip James Anderson Chief Executive Officer
William Huge Ellis Chairman
Tim Symons Chief Financial Officer
Neva Collings Non-Executive Director
Andrew Sparke Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALT RESOURCES LIMITED-18.42%5
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION20.00%21 040
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED6.59%4 519
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED4.74%4 024
EQUINOX GOLD CORP.4.20%1 545
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group