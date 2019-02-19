Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Alt Resources Ltd    ARS   AU000000ARS9

ALT RESOURCES LTD

(ARS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alt Resources Ltd Appointment of Joint Company Secretary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 09:10pm EST
Appointment of Joint Company Secretary

Canberra, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alt Resources Limited (ASX:ARS) (Alt or Company) is pleased to announcement the appointment of Ms. Elissa Hansen as Joint Company Secretary with Mr. Clive Buckland.

Elissa is a Chartered Secretary with over 15 years' experience as a company secretary and corporate governance professional. She has worked with boards and management on a range of ASX and NSX listed companies including assisting a number of organisations through the IPO process. Elissa is experienced in the specific requirements of companies in industries including resources, information technology, industrials and biotechnology.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries Australia, a Graduate Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance.



About Alt Resources Ltd:

Alt Resources Limited (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.

Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.



Source:

Alt Resources Ltd



Contact:

James Anderson
Chief Executive Officer
E: james.anderson@altresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALT RESOURCES LTD
09:10pAlt Resources Ltd Appointment of Joint Company Secretary
AW
02/14ALT RESOURCES : Historical Gold Intercepts Identified at Shepherd Bush
AQ
02/12ALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Historical Gold Intercepts identified at Shepherds..
AQ
02/08ALT RESOURCES : New Metallurgical Test Work Confirms up to 94% Gold Recovery fro..
AQ
02/06ALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) New Metallurgical Test Work Confirms up to 94% Gol..
AQ
02/06ALT RESOURCES : Request for Trading Halt
AQ
01/17ALT RESOURCES : Historical soil data review identifies gold in soil anomalies mt..
AQ
2018ALT RESOURCES : ASX Final BC Phase 3
AQ
2018ALT RESOURCES : Bottle creek gold project exploration incentive scheme drill fun..
AQ
2018ALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Progress Report
AQ
More news
Chart ALT RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Alt Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip James Anderson Chief Executive Officer
William Huge Ellis Chairman
Tim Symons Chief Financial Officer
Neva Collings Non-Executive Director
Clive Napier Buckland Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALT RESOURCES LTD25.00%0
FRANCO NEVADA CORP5.63%14 163
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.1.80%11 004
GOLDCORP INC.7.18%9 352
EVOLUTION MINING LTD2.71%4 576
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED12.55%3 215
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.