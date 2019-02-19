Alt Resources Ltd Appointment of Joint Company Secretary

Canberra, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alt Resources Limited (ASX:ARS) (Alt or Company) is pleased to announcement the appointment of Ms. Elissa Hansen as Joint Company Secretary with Mr. Clive Buckland.



Elissa is a Chartered Secretary with over 15 years' experience as a company secretary and corporate governance professional. She has worked with boards and management on a range of ASX and NSX listed companies including assisting a number of organisations through the IPO process. Elissa is experienced in the specific requirements of companies in industries including resources, information technology, industrials and biotechnology.



She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries Australia, a Graduate Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance.







