Alt Resources Ltd    ARS   AU000000ARS9

ALT RESOURCES LTD (ARS)
Alt Resources Ltd Investor Update September 2018

09/12/2018 | 06:40am CEST
Investor Update September 2018

Canberra, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alt Resources Ltd (ASX:ARS) provides the Company's latest investor presentation.

Executive Summary

- Alt Resources:

o Highly active Australian gold exploration and development company.

o Large and strategic landholding around Mt Ida in Western Australia.

o Significant mining infrastructure to fast-track development strategy.

o Focused on growing Resources and executing its development plans.

- Resource Growth:

o Recently announced maiden Resource of 109,500oz Au and 650,000oz Ag at the Company's Bottle Creek Gold Mine.

o Mt Ida combined Resources now stand at 2.8Mt @ 2.25 g/t Au for 206,800oz Au & 650,000oz Ag.

o Further resource upgrades expected in the near term...

- Fast-Track Development Strategy:

o Acquired Bottle Creek, Mt Ida & Quinns: Q4/Q1-2018

o Commenced 10,000m of RC Drilling: Q1-2018

o Commenced 3,700m of RC & Diamond Drilling: Q3-2018

o Announced Bottle Creek Maiden Resource: Q3-2018

o Further drill results and Resource upgrade: Current

o Metallurgy, mine planning & pit design: Current

About Alt Resources Ltd:

Alt Resources Limited (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.

Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.



Source:

Alt Resources Ltd



Contact:

James Anderson
CEO Alt Resources Ltd
M: +61-406-069-243
E: james.anderson@altresources.com.au

Andrew Sparke
Director
E: andrew@olivecapital.com.au
M: +61-422-283-022

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip James Anderson Chief Executive Officer
William Huge Ellis Chairman
Tim Symons Chief Financial Officer
Neva Collings Non-Executive Director
Clive Napier Buckland Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALT RESOURCES LTD-42.59%0
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-21.24%11 192
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-27.02%10 392
GOLDCORP INC.-17.22%8 764
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-36.29%5 759
EVOLUTION MINING LTD3.40%3 312
