Alt Resources Ltd Investor Update September 2018

Canberra, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alt Resources Ltd (ASX:ARS) provides the Company's latest investor presentation.



Executive Summary



- Alt Resources:



o Highly active Australian gold exploration and development company.



o Large and strategic landholding around Mt Ida in Western Australia.



o Significant mining infrastructure to fast-track development strategy.



o Focused on growing Resources and executing its development plans.



- Resource Growth:



o Recently announced maiden Resource of 109,500oz Au and 650,000oz Ag at the Company's Bottle Creek Gold Mine.



o Mt Ida combined Resources now stand at 2.8Mt @ 2.25 g/t Au for 206,800oz Au & 650,000oz Ag.



o Further resource upgrades expected in the near term...



- Fast-Track Development Strategy:



o Acquired Bottle Creek, Mt Ida & Quinns: Q4/Q1-2018



o Commenced 10,000m of RC Drilling: Q1-2018



o Commenced 3,700m of RC & Diamond Drilling: Q3-2018



o Announced Bottle Creek Maiden Resource: Q3-2018



o Further drill results and Resource upgrade: Current



o Metallurgy, mine planning & pit design: Current



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N3W71949







About Alt Resources Ltd:



Alt Resources Limited (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





Source:



Alt Resources Ltd





Contact:

James Anderson CEO Alt Resources Ltd M: +61-406-069-243 E: james.anderson@altresources.com.au Andrew Sparke Director E: andrew@olivecapital.com.au M: +61-422-283-022