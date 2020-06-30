Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alta Equipment Group Inc.    ALTG

ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.

(ALTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alta Equipment : Joins Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Microcap® Indexes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG), a leading provider of premium industrial and construction equipment and related services, today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, Alta has joined the Russell 2000®Index, the broad-market Russell 3000®Index, and the Russell Microcap®Index, effective after the US market opened yesterday, June 29.

"Being added to the Russell 2000®, the Russell 3000®, and Russell Microcap® Indexes is a significant milestone for our company," said Ryan Greenawalt, CEO of Alta Equipment Group. "We believe our inclusion will increase Alta’s exposure with a more diverse group of institutional investors and help to drive interest in the company within the broader investment community."

Annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 8, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000®Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 35 years and has developed a branch network that includes 43 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for most of their equipment needs by providing sales, parts, service, and rental functions under one roof. Alta trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ALTG” and is a member of the Russell 2000®, the Russell 3000®, and Russell Microcap® Indexes. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
08:32aALTA EQUIPMENT : Joins Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Microcap® Index..
BU
06/18ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
06/18ALTA EQUIPMENT : to Acquire Hilo Equipment & Services
BU
06/15ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
06/02ALTA EQUIPMENT : Acquires PeakLogix, a Material Handling Solutions Provider and ..
BU
05/14ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/14ALTA EQUIPMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/14ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
05/11ALTA EQUIPMENT : Announces Date of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release,..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 792 M - -
Net income 2020 -9,10 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 229 M 229 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 354
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Alta Equipment Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,50 $
Last Close Price 7,75 $
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan Greenawalt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig Brubaker Senior Vice President-Operations
Anthony J. Colucci Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Cionca Vice President-Information Services
Daniel Shribman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.-22.58%229
ATLAS COPCO AB5.86%49 501
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.87%40 260
FANUC CORPORATION-6.71%33 769
SANDVIK AB-5.56%23 221
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-12.75%23 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group