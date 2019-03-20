Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alta Mesa Resources Inc    AMR

ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC

(AMR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALTA MESA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II - AMR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses exceeding $100,000 that they have until April 1, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (NasdaqCM: AMR), if they purchased its securities between March 24, 2017 and February 25, 2019, (the "Class Period") or held Class A common stock as of January 22, 2018.  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and Southern District of Texas.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased Alta Mesa securities and would like to discuss how this case might affect your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-amr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 1, 2019.

Alta Mesa and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On January 19, 2018, the Company issued a merger proxy statement overstating the value of acquisition targets, Alta Mesa Holdings, LP and Kingfisher Midstream LLC.  On February 25, 2019, the Company disclosed that its FY 2018 financial results were delayed due to a material weakness in controls and 4Q2018 material, non-cash asset impairment charges totaling $3.1B.

On this news, the price of Alta Mesa's shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alta-mesa-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuits-against-alta-mesa-resources-inc-fka-silver-run-acquisition-corporat-300816067.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC
10:51pALTA MESA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
PR
05:28pALTA MESA RESOURCES : Securities Class Action Filed on Behalf of Persons or Enti..
BU
03/18ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Cor..
BU
03/18IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
03/15The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Al..
BU
02/28Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Alta Mesa..
BU
02/27GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Alta Mesa Res..
BU
02/27Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Alta Mesa..
BU
02/26ALTA MESA RESOURCES : Announces Initial 2019 Outlook, Reports Preliminary Fourth..
AQ
02/26ALTA MESA RESOURCES, INC. /DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.