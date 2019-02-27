Log in
ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC

(AMR)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation Investors

02/27/2019 | 09:37pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (“Alta Mesa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2019, the Company announced that it “had an ineffective internal control over financial reporting due to an identified material weakness in both the design of its controls and the execution of its control procedures.” The Company further disclosed that “Alta Mesa Resources expects to record material, non-cash asset impairment charges” of approximately $3.1 billion.

On this news, Alta Mesa’s share price fell approximately $0.58, or nearly 64%, to close at $0.33 per share on February 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
