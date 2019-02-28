Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (“Alta Mesa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMR) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2019, the Company announced that it “had an ineffective internal control over financial reporting due to an identified material weakness in both the design of its controls and the execution of its control procedures.” The Company further disclosed that “Alta Mesa Resources expects to record material, non-cash asset impairment charges” of approximately $3.1 billion.

On this news, Alta Mesa’s share price fell approximately $0.58, or nearly 64%, to close at $0.33 per share on February 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Alta Mesa securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

