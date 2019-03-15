The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (“Alta Mesa” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AMR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 24, 2017 and February 25, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 1, 2019.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Alta Mesa and Kingfisher were touted as “superior quality” and “[w]orld [c]lass” assets compared to other oil & gas companies. In fact, the Company faced serious operational setbacks. Other major oil companies had moved assets away from the region that Alta Mesa operates in. The Company made a series of corrective disclosures, with the final disclosure occurring on February 25, 2019, when the Company announced a delay in the release of its 2018 financial results. Over the course of these corrective disclosures, Alta Mesa stock lost 95% of its value. When the market learned the truth about Alta Mesa, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

