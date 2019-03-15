Log in
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/15/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (“Alta Mesa” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AMR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 24, 2017 and February 25, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 1, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Alta Mesa and Kingfisher were touted as “superior quality” and “[w]orld [c]lass” assets compared to other oil & gas companies. In fact, the Company faced serious operational setbacks. Other major oil companies had moved assets away from the region that Alta Mesa operates in. The Company made a series of corrective disclosures, with the final disclosure occurring on February 25, 2019, when the Company announced a delay in the release of its 2018 financial results. Over the course of these corrective disclosures, Alta Mesa stock lost 95% of its value. When the market learned the truth about Alta Mesa, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 525 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -14,0 M
Debt 2018 867 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,98
P/E ratio 2019 1,20
EV / Sales 2018 1,77x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 61,3 M
Chart ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Alta Mesa Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,77 $
Spread / Average Target 694%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James T. Hackett Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Randy L. Limbacher President
John C. Regan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Matthew Leuschen Director
Pierre Fernand Lapeyre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC-72.45%61
CNOOC LTD16.45%78 135
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.40%76 028
EOG RESOURCES INC.1.88%52 025
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.24%48 878
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD13.57%33 804
