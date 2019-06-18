Log in
ALTA Announces Name Change to Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation

06/18/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - Alta Natural Herbs & Supplements Ltd. (TSXV: AHS) ("ALTA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its Corporate name to Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation effective on the commencement of trading Friday, June 21, 2019.

The Company's common shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and new stock symbol "GENX" on June 21, 2019.

The name change, approved at last year's AGM, will better position the Company to pursue changes to the development of its branding and marketing strategies for its current and future business.

Shareholders holding ALTA share certificates can request a replacement certificate with the new Company name, but new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued. The Company encourages any shareholder with concerns in this regard to be directed to such person's broker or agent. There will be no consolidation of capital in connection with the change of name. The Company's new CUSIP number is 37232A109 and its new ISIN number is CA37232A1093.

On Behalf of the Board
Sina Pirooz, CEO, Director

Contact:
Jamie Lewin: CFO, Director
Tel: 604-739-3052

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Advisory Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially and there are no assurances that the transaction described in this news release will close on the terms described or at all. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45721


© Newsfilecorp 2019
