ALTABA INC

ALTABA INC

(AABA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/24 10:39:36 am
19.555 USD   -72.38%
10:10aAltaba Shares Fall 70% After First Payout Under Dissolution Plan
DJ
09/24ALTABA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/23ALTABA : Sets Date for Filing Certificate of Dissolution
BU
Altaba Shares Fall 70% After First Payout Under Dissolution Plan

0
09/24/2019 | 10:10am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Altaba fell more than 70% on Tuesday after the company that holds the unsold remnants of Yahoo Inc. completed the first distribution under its plans to dissolve.

Altaba on Monday paid the pre-dissolution liquidating distribution of $51.50 a share that its board declared earlier this month.

Shares of Altaba, which closed Monday at $70.80, were recently down 72.4% to $19.52.

The company in April estimated it could make total liquidating distributions of $76.62 to $79.22 a share.

Altaba said it plans to file a certificate of dissolution with the state of Delaware after the close of trading on Oct. 4, adding that it expects trading in its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market will be indefinitely suspended prior to the opening of trading on Oct. 7.

Yahoo in 2017 sold its internet business to Verizon Communications for $4.5 billion and reorganized as Altaba, a closed-end fund whose chief asset was a 15% stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding worth more than $50 billion.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.59% 176.1 Delayed Quote.29.12%
ALTABA INC -72.37% 19.561 Delayed Quote.22.20%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.51% 8157.238757 Delayed Quote.22.34%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.62% 60.58 Delayed Quote.7.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 121 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 8 846 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,15x
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 304x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 36 781 M
Chart ALTABA INC
Duration : Period :
Altaba Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTABA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 73,80  $
Last Close Price 70,80  $
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. McInerney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric K. Brandt Chairman
Alexi A. Wellman Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Catherine J. Friedman Independent Director
Tor R. Braham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTABA INC22.20%36 781
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.99%8 044
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 400
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP14.48%3 075
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC14.74%2 507
HERCULES CAPITAL INC20.36%1 396
Categories
