Altaba : Up Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase In Over Two Years -- Data Talk

Altaba Inc. (AABA) is currently at $66.17, up $4.18 or 6.74%

-- Would be highest close since May 17, 2019, when it closed at $68.07

-- On pace for largest percent increase since June 8, 2017, when it rose 10.21%

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 9.07% over this period

-- Best three-day stretch since the three days ending Jan. 8, 2019, when it rose 9.92%

-- Up 11.77% month-to-date

-- Up 14.2% year-to-date

-- Down 44.28% from its all-time closing high of $118.75 on Jan. 3, 2000

-- Traded as high as $66.68; highest intraday level since May 17, 2019, when it hit $69.35

-- Up 7.57% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 8, 2017, when it rose as much as 10.66%

All data as of 1:28:10 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet