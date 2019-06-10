Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Altaba Inc    AABA

ALTABA INC

(AABA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altaba : Up Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase In Over Two Years -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 01:51pm EDT

Altaba Inc. (AABA) is currently at $66.17, up $4.18 or 6.74%

-- Would be highest close since May 17, 2019, when it closed at $68.07

-- On pace for largest percent increase since June 8, 2017, when it rose 10.21%

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 9.07% over this period

-- Best three-day stretch since the three days ending Jan. 8, 2019, when it rose 9.92%

-- Up 11.77% month-to-date

-- Up 14.2% year-to-date

-- Down 44.28% from its all-time closing high of $118.75 on Jan. 3, 2000

-- Traded as high as $66.68; highest intraday level since May 17, 2019, when it hit $69.35

-- Up 7.57% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 8, 2017, when it rose as much as 10.66%

All data as of 1:28:10 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTABA INC
01:51pALTABA : Up Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase In Over Two Years --..
DJ
05/15ALTABA : Announces Planned Sale of Alibaba Shares
BU
05/04Buffett's Empire, In 194,300 Square Feet -- WSJ
DJ
05/03ALTABA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/02ALTABA : Announces Board Approval of Plan of Complete Liquidation and Dissolutio..
BU
03/20AOL's Ex-Chief Gets $60 Million In Exiting Verizon -- WSJ
DJ
03/19Former AOL Boss Getting More Than $60 Million as He Exits Verizon -- Update
DJ
01/29Verizon's Profit Stung by Oath Restructuring
DJ
01/24Verizon to Cut 7% of Media Group -- WSJ
DJ
01/23Verizon To Lay Off 7% of Media Group Staff
DJ
More news
Chart ALTABA INC
Duration : Period :
Altaba Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTABA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. McInerney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric K. Brandt Non-Executive Chairman
Alexi A. Wellman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Catherine J. Friedman Independent Director
Tor R. Braham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTABA INC6.99%30 838
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.28%7 537
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 887
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP16.41%3 110
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION3.01%2 290
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%1 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About