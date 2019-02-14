Log in
AltaGas Canada Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Thursday, March 7, 2019

02/14/2019 | 06:20pm EST

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSX: ACI) ("ACI")  will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2019 before market open.

ACI's Management's Discussion & Analysis as well as Financial Statements will be posted on www.altagascanada.ca

About ACI

ACI is a Canadian company with natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. ACI serves approximately 130,000 customers, delivering low carbon energy, safely and reliably. For more information visit: www.altagascanada.ca.

For Further Information Contact:

Shareholder Relations
587-955-3660
shareholder.relations@altagascanada.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42856


© Newsfilecorp 2019
