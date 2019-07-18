Log in
ALTAGAS CANADA INC

AltaGas Canada Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 8, 2019

07/18/2019

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2019) - AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSX: ACI) ("ACI") will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 before market open.

ACI's Management's Discussion & Analysis as well as Financial Statements will be posted on www.altagascanada.ca.

About ACI

ACI is a Canadian company with natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. ACI serves approximately 130,000 customers, delivering low carbon energy, safely and reliably. For more information visit: www.altagascanada.ca.

For Further Information Contact:

Shareholder Relations
587-955-3660
shareholder.relations@altagascanada.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46353


Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 328 M
EBIT 2019 77,7 M
Net income 2019 42,0 M
Debt 2019 678 M
Yield 2019 3,81%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,36x
EV / Sales2020 4,33x
Capitalization 751 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 24,19  CAD
Last Close Price 25,04  CAD
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jared B. Green President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Wallace Cornhill Chairman
Shaun William Toivanen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Gregory A. Aarssen Lead Independent Director
Judith Jovita Athaide Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTAGAS CANADA INC54.38%576
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP2.43%25 505
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD12.05%20 805
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION15.51%12 625
TOKYO GAS CO LTD-3.15%10 809
GAIL INDIA LTD-20.40%9 396
