ALTAGAS LTD (ALA)
TSX to open higher as oil prices rise

09/14/2018 | 01:41pm CEST
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, as oil prices gained on supply concerns ahead of a November deadline for U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.17 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 47.31 points, or 0.29 percent, to 16,001.71 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.32 percent. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he wanted a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible, but did not answer directly when asked if he agreed with Washington that the end of September was the final deadline for talks.

Australian office owner Investa Office Fund said on Friday it would postpone a shareholder meeting regarding a takeover offer from private equity firm Blackstone after receiving a rival bid.

Canada's Lundin Mining Corp is on the hunt for copper mines and projects and willing to spend up to $3 billion on mergers and acquisitions, its incoming chief executive officer said in an interview on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Altagas Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$24 from C$26

Dollarama Inc: Barclays cuts target price to C$44 from C$53

Transat AT Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET [COM/WRAP]

Gold futures: $1,206.7; +0.32 pct [GOL/]

US crude: $68.94; +0.51 pct [O/R]

Brent crude: $78.39; +0.27 pct [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Aug: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Aug: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -0.5 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Aug: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Aug: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Aug: Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Retail control for Aug: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0915 Industrial production mm for Aug: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Aug: Expected 78.2 pct; Prior 78.1 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Aug: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Jul: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Jul: Prior 0.1 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Sep: Expected 96.6; Prior 96.2

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Sep: Prior 110.3

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Sep: Prior 87.1

1000 (approx.) U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Sep: Prior 3.0 pct

1000 (approx.) U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Sep: Prior 2.6 pct

1030 (approx.) ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 148.2

1030 (approx.) ECRI weekly annualized: Prior -0.2 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.30)

(Reporting By Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTAGAS LTD -3.93% 23.48 Delayed Quote.-17.96%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 26145.99 Delayed Quote.5.77%
DOLLARAMA INC -17.19% 43.12 Delayed Quote.-17.63%
INVESTA OFFICE FUND 0.00% 5.54 End-of-day quote.21.76%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION -1.97% 6.46 Delayed Quote.-22.73%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 7561.6865 Delayed Quote.17.07%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 8013.7102 Delayed Quote.15.22%
S&P 500 0.53% 2904.19 Real-time Quote.8.05%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.29% 16001.71 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
TRANSAT AT INC -6.46% 8.25 Delayed Quote.-26.47%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 4 126 M
EBIT 2018 659 M
Net income 2018 179 M
Debt 2018 8 873 M
Yield 2018 9,12%
P/E ratio 2018 29,80
P/E ratio 2019 15,67
EV / Sales 2018 3,73x
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 6 503 M
Chart ALTAGAS LTD
Duration : Period :
Altagas Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTAGAS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Wallace Cornhill Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Phillip Raymond Knoll Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jess Nieukerk Director-Finance & Communications
Timothy W Watson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Allan L. Edgeworth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTAGAS LTD-17.96%5 005
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE37.91%50 583
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.97%35 503
ENGIE-13.50%35 311
SEMPRA ENERGY10.99%32 451
ORSTED19.87%26 762
