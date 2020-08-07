Altair Engineering : Q2 2020 Financial Tables
08/07/2020 | 08:54am EDT
Guidance_summary
(in millions)
Third Quarter 2020
Full Year 2020
Software Product Revenue
$80.0
to
$82.0
$368.0
to
$380.0
Total Revenue
$96.0
$100.0
$443.0
$455.0
Net Loss
($20.3)
($18.3)
($36.0)
($31.0)
Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income
($9.0)
($7.0)
$2.2
$7.2
Adjusted EBITDA
($2.0)
$0.0
$33.0
$38.0
Balance_Sheet
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 250,540
$ 223,117
Accounts receivable, net
79,185
104,984
Income tax receivable
5,760
7,264
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,469
17,092
Total current assets
351,954
352,457
Property and equipment, net
34,456
36,297
Operating lease right of use assets
32,598
28,134
Goodwill
233,486
233,683
Other intangible assets, net
58,177
67,075
Deferred tax assets
5,661
5,791
Other long-term assets
20,514
19,708
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 736,846
$ 743,145
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 456
$ 430
Accounts payable
4,780
8,585
Accrued compensation and benefits
30,997
30,676
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
9,369
9,141
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
27,411
28,603
Deferred revenue
73,061
75,431
Total current liabilities
146,074
152,866
Long-term debt, net of current portion
183,409
178,238
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
24,352
20,174
Deferred revenue, non-current
7,287
8,136
Other long-term liabilities
19,990
26,672
TOTAL LIABILITIES
381,112
386,086
Commitments and contingencies
MEZZANINE EQUITY
784
2,352
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock ($0.0001 par value)
Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 42,108 and 41,271 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
4
4
Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 30,971 and 31,131 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
456,307
446,633
Accumulated deficit
(86,986)
(82,405)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,378)
(9,528)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
354,950
354,707
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 736,846
$ 743,145
Statements_Of_Operation
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
License
$ 51,018
$ 56,653
$ 128,561
$ 133,274
Maintenance and other services
30,815
27,755
61,715
54,425
Total software
81,833
84,408
190,276
187,699
Software related services
5,444
7,907
12,378
17,679
Total software and related services
87,277
92,315
202,654
205,378
Client engineering services
9,640
12,412
23,518
24,462
Other
1,644
2,046
3,852
4,792
Total revenue
98,561
106,773
230,024
234,632
Cost of revenue
License
2,851
2,954
8,374
8,775
Maintenance and other services
8,502
9,430
18,957
17,961
Total software *
11,353
12,384
27,331
26,736
Software related services
4,656
6,612
10,145
13,130
Total software and related services
16,009
18,996
37,476
39,866
Client engineering services
7,789
10,033
19,107
19,833
Other
1,283
1,994
2,995
4,209
Total cost of revenue
25,081
31,023
59,578
63,908
Gross profit
73,480
75,750
170,446
170,724
Operating expenses:
Research and development *
28,970
29,829
60,437
57,345
Sales and marketing *
25,806
26,221
53,905
52,672
General and administrative *
20,248
19,851
42,594
40,180
Amortization of intangible assets
3,692
3,600
7,532
7,128
Other operating income, net
(944)
(549)
(1,835)
(1,166)
Total operating expenses
77,772
78,952
162,633
156,159
Operating (loss) income
(4,292)
(3,202)
7,813
14,565
Interest expense
2,843
590
5,656
860
Other expense (income), net
320
(505)
(1,070)
(115)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(7,455)
(3,287)
3,227
13,820
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,768
(167)
7,420
3,921
Net (loss) income
$ (10,223)
$ (3,120)
$ (4,193)
$ 9,899
(Loss) income per share:
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$ (0.14)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.06)
$ 0.14
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$ (0.14)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.06)
$ 0.13
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net (loss) income per share, basic
72,999
71,373
72,811
71,081
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net (loss) income per share, diluted
72,999
71,373
72,811
77,017
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cost of revenue - software
$ 552
$ 279
$ 918
$ 343
Research and development
1,830
579
3,258
937
Sales and marketing
1,273
475
2,000
937
General and administrative
879
747
1,529
1,075
Total stock-based compensation expense
$ 4,534
$ 2,080
$ 7,705
$ 3,292
Cash_Flow
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss) income
$ (4,193)
$ 9,899
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,293
10,468
Provision for credit loss
589
134
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
5,342
459
Stock-based compensation expense
7,705
3,292
Deferred income taxes
(5,961)
(703)
Other, net
3
(17)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
23,264
10,406
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,817
(4,952)
Other long-term assets
(960)
(2,300)
Accounts payable
(3,841)
(2,187)
Accrued compensation and benefits
497
(2,455)
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
131
1,887
Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net
30
197
Deferred revenue
(2,315)
7,740
Net cash provided by operating activities
33,401
31,868
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(2,530)
(6,667)
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(2,270)
(709)
Payments for acquisition of developed technology
(433)
(344)
Other investing activities, net
142
16
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,091)
(7,704)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
477
1,270
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of underwriters' discount and commissions
-
223,101
Payments on revolving commitment
-
(127,941)
Borrowings under revolving commitment
-
96,991
Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes
-
(1,018)
Other financing activities
(210)
(259)
Net cash provided by financing activities
267
192,144
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,148)
187
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
27,429
216,495
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
223,497
35,685
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 250,926
$ 252,180
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow:
Interest paid
$ 306
$ 362
Income taxes paid
$ 9,491
$ 4,054
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Finance leases
$ 100
$ 566
Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities and other liabilities
$ 343
$ 417
Convertible senior notes issuance costs in accounts payable
-
$ 216
Non_GAAP_NI
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net (loss) income
$ (10,223)
$ (3,120)
$ (4,193)
$ 9,899
Stock-based compensation expense
4,534
2,080
7,705
3,292
Amortization of intangible assets
3,692
3,600
7,532
7,128
Special adjustments (1)
578
776
578
1,004
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(280)
(175)
(662)
(415)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
$ (1,699)
$ 3,161
$ 10,960
$ 20,908
Net (loss) income per share - diluted
$ (0.14)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.06)
$ 0.13
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted
$ (0.02)
$ 0.04
$ 0.14
$ 0.27
GAAP diluted shares outstanding:
72,999
71,373
72,811
77,017
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding:
80,700
77,700
80,700
77,700
Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net (loss) income
$ (10,223)
$ (3,120)
$ (4,193)
$ 9,899
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,768
(167)
7,420
3,921
Stock-based compensation expense
4,534
2,080
7,705
3,292
Interest expense
2,843
590
5,656
860
Interest income and other (1)
194
508
(460)
709
Depreciation and amortization
5,633
5,274
11,293
10,468
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 5,749
$ 5,165
$ 27,421
$ 29,149
Free cash flow
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 5,365
$ 6,553
$ 33,401
$ 31,868
Capital expenditures
(886)
(2,084)
(2,530)
(6,667)
Free cash flow
$ 4,479
$ 4,469
$ 30,871
$ 25,201
Guidance Non-GAAP net income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending September 30, 2020
Year Ending December 31, 2020
(in thousands)
Low
High
Low
High
Net loss
$ (20,300)
$ (18,300)
$ (36,000)
$ (31,000)
Stock-based compensation expense
7,900
7,900
24,000
24,000
Amortization of intangible assets
3,800
3,800
15,000
15,000
Special adjustments
-
-
600
600
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(400)
(400)
(1,400)
(1,400)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
$ (9,000)
$ (7,000)
$ 2,200
$ 7,200
Guidance Adj. EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending September 30, 2020
Year Ending December 31, 2020
(in thousands)
Low
High
Low
High
Net loss
$ (20,300)
$ (18,300)
$ (36,000)
$ (31,000)
Income tax expense
2,100
2,100
12,000
12,000
Stock-based compensation expense
7,900
7,900
24,000
24,000
Interest expense
2,900
2,900
11,400
11,400
Depreciation and amortization
5,700
5,700
22,700
22,700
Interest income and other special adjustments
(300)
(300)
(1,100)
(1,100)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (2,000)
$ -
$ 33,000
$ 38,000
Disclaimer
Altair Engineering Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 12:53:08 UTC
