Altair Engineering : Q2 2020 Financial Tables

08/07/2020 | 08:54am EDT
Guidance_summary
(in millions) Third Quarter 2020 Full Year 2020
Software Product Revenue $80.0 to $82.0 $368.0 to $380.0
Total Revenue $96.0 $100.0 $443.0 $455.0
Net Loss ($20.3) ($18.3) ($36.0) ($31.0)
Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income ($9.0) ($7.0) $2.2 $7.2
Adjusted EBITDA ($2.0) $0.0 $33.0 $38.0
Balance_Sheet
June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,540 $ 223,117
Accounts receivable, net 79,185 104,984
Income tax receivable 5,760 7,264
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,469 17,092
Total current assets 351,954 352,457
Property and equipment, net 34,456 36,297
Operating lease right of use assets 32,598 28,134
Goodwill 233,486 233,683
Other intangible assets, net 58,177 67,075
Deferred tax assets 5,661 5,791
Other long-term assets 20,514 19,708
TOTAL ASSETS $ 736,846 $ 743,145
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of long-term debt $ 456 $ 430
Accounts payable 4,780 8,585
Accrued compensation and benefits 30,997 30,676
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,369 9,141
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 27,411 28,603
Deferred revenue 73,061 75,431
Total current liabilities 146,074 152,866
Long-term debt, net of current portion 183,409 178,238
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,352 20,174
Deferred revenue, non-current 7,287 8,136
Other long-term liabilities 19,990 26,672
TOTAL LIABILITIES 381,112 386,086
Commitments and contingencies
MEZZANINE EQUITY 784 2,352
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding - -
Common stock ($0.0001 par value)
Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 42,108 and 41,271 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 4 4
Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 30,971 and 31,131 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 3 3
Additional paid-in capital 456,307 446,633
Accumulated deficit (86,986) (82,405)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,378) (9,528)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 354,950 354,707
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 736,846 $ 743,145
Statements_Of_Operation
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenue
License $ 51,018 $ 56,653 $ 128,561 $ 133,274
Maintenance and other services 30,815 27,755 61,715 54,425
Total software 81,833 84,408 190,276 187,699
Software related services 5,444 7,907 12,378 17,679
Total software and related services 87,277 92,315 202,654 205,378
Client engineering services 9,640 12,412 23,518 24,462
Other 1,644 2,046 3,852 4,792
Total revenue 98,561 106,773 230,024 234,632
Cost of revenue
License 2,851 2,954 8,374 8,775
Maintenance and other services 8,502 9,430 18,957 17,961
Total software * 11,353 12,384 27,331 26,736
Software related services 4,656 6,612 10,145 13,130
Total software and related services 16,009 18,996 37,476 39,866
Client engineering services 7,789 10,033 19,107 19,833
Other 1,283 1,994 2,995 4,209
Total cost of revenue 25,081 31,023 59,578 63,908
Gross profit 73,480 75,750 170,446 170,724
Operating expenses:
Research and development * 28,970 29,829 60,437 57,345
Sales and marketing * 25,806 26,221 53,905 52,672
General and administrative * 20,248 19,851 42,594 40,180
Amortization of intangible assets 3,692 3,600 7,532 7,128
Other operating income, net (944) (549) (1,835) (1,166)
Total operating expenses 77,772 78,952 162,633 156,159
Operating (loss) income (4,292) (3,202) 7,813 14,565
Interest expense 2,843 590 5,656 860
Other expense (income), net 320 (505) (1,070) (115)
(Loss) income before income taxes (7,455) (3,287) 3,227 13,820
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,768 (167) 7,420 3,921
Net (loss) income $ (10,223) $ (3,120) $ (4,193) $ 9,899
(Loss) income per share:
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.14) $ (0.04) $ (0.06) $ 0.14
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.14) $ (0.04) $ (0.06) $ 0.13
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net (loss) income per share, basic 72,999 71,373 72,811 71,081
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net (loss) income per share, diluted 72,999 71,373 72,811 77,017
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2020 2019 2020 2019
Cost of revenue - software $ 552 $ 279 $ 918 $ 343
Research and development 1,830 579 3,258 937
Sales and marketing 1,273 475 2,000 937
General and administrative 879 747 1,529 1,075
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,534 $ 2,080 $ 7,705 $ 3,292
Cash_Flow
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands) 2020 2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss) income $ (4,193) $ 9,899
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 11,293 10,468
Provision for credit loss 589 134
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,342 459
Stock-based compensation expense 7,705 3,292
Deferred income taxes (5,961) (703)
Other, net 3 (17)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 23,264 10,406
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,817 (4,952)
Other long-term assets (960) (2,300)
Accounts payable (3,841) (2,187)
Accrued compensation and benefits 497 (2,455)
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 131 1,887
Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 30 197
Deferred revenue (2,315) 7,740
Net cash provided by operating activities 33,401 31,868
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures (2,530) (6,667)
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (2,270) (709)
Payments for acquisition of developed technology (433) (344)
Other investing activities, net 142 16
Net cash used in investing activities (5,091) (7,704)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 477 1,270
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of underwriters' discount and commissions - 223,101
Payments on revolving commitment - (127,941)
Borrowings under revolving commitment - 96,991
Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes - (1,018)
Other financing activities (210) (259)
Net cash provided by financing activities 267 192,144
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,148) 187
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27,429 216,495
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 223,497 35,685
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 250,926 $ 252,180
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow:
Interest paid $ 306 $ 362
Income taxes paid $ 9,491 $ 4,054
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Finance leases $ 100 $ 566
Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities and other liabilities $ 343 $ 417
Convertible senior notes issuance costs in accounts payable - $ 216
Non_GAAP_NI
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019
Net (loss) income $ (10,223) $ (3,120) $ (4,193) $ 9,899
Stock-based compensation expense 4,534 2,080 7,705 3,292
Amortization of intangible assets 3,692 3,600 7,532 7,128
Special adjustments (1) 578 776 578 1,004
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (280) (175) (662) (415)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,699) $ 3,161 $ 10,960 $ 20,908
Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.14) $ (0.04) $ (0.06) $ 0.13
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.02) $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.27
GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 72,999 71,373 72,811 77,017
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 80,700 77,700 80,700 77,700
Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019
Net (loss) income $ (10,223) $ (3,120) $ (4,193) $ 9,899
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,768 (167) 7,420 3,921
Stock-based compensation expense 4,534 2,080 7,705 3,292
Interest expense 2,843 590 5,656 860
Interest income and other (1) 194 508 (460) 709
Depreciation and amortization 5,633 5,274 11,293 10,468
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,749 $ 5,165 $ 27,421 $ 29,149
Free cash flow
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,365 $ 6,553 $ 33,401 $ 31,868
Capital expenditures (886) (2,084) (2,530) (6,667)
Free cash flow $ 4,479 $ 4,469 $ 30,871 $ 25,201
Guidance Non-GAAP net income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending September 30, 2020 Year Ending December 31, 2020
(in thousands) Low High Low High
Net loss $ (20,300) $ (18,300) $ (36,000) $ (31,000)
Stock-based compensation expense 7,900 7,900 24,000 24,000
Amortization of intangible assets 3,800 3,800 15,000 15,000
Special adjustments - - 600 600
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (400) (400) (1,400) (1,400)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (9,000) $ (7,000) $ 2,200 $ 7,200
Guidance Adj. EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending September 30, 2020 Year Ending December 31, 2020
(in thousands) Low High Low High
Net loss $ (20,300) $ (18,300) $ (36,000) $ (31,000)
Income tax expense 2,100 2,100 12,000 12,000
Stock-based compensation expense 7,900 7,900 24,000 24,000
Interest expense 2,900 2,900 11,400 11,400
Depreciation and amortization 5,700 5,700 22,700 22,700
Interest income and other special adjustments (300) (300) (1,100) (1,100)
Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,000) $ - $ 33,000 $ 38,000

Disclaimer

Altair Engineering Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 12:53:08 UTC
