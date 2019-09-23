Log in
Altair Names Siudara as Chief Information Officer

0
09/23/2019 | 09:37am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) said Andrea Siudara has joined as chief information officer.

The technology company focused on product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, said Ms. Siudara will lead Altair's global information technology team, overseeing Altair's IT systems, enterprise business systems and IT business strategy.

Ms. Siudara most recently was global director, sales and marketing IT, for Ford Motor Co. (F).

Ms. Siudara succeeds Martin Nichols, who has been named chief purchasing officer, the company said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

