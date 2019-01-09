Log in
ALTAMIR
Altamir : Kepler Cheuvreux initiates coverage of Altamir

01/09/2019 | 12:29pm EST
Kepler Cheuvreux initiates coverage of Altamir

Paris, 9 January 2019 - Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European financial services company specialized in research, execution and advisory services, has initiated the equity research coverage of Altamir with a report entitled « A pass for Apax ».

Altamir is also covered by Oddo BHF, HSBC and Jefferies.

The financial report released today by Kepler Cheuvreux is available on the website www.keplercheuvreux.com under « Research Public Access ».

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of around €900m. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners France and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in Continental European countries and larger companies across Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ('Société de Capital Risque'). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard-Moses

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

Disclaimer

Altamir SCA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 17:28:01 UTC
