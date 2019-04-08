Altamir : dividend to be paid on 2 July 2019

Altamir's dividend to be paid on 2 July 2019

Paris, 8 April 2019 - At the same time as it published its 2018 earnings, Altamir announced that its Supervisory Board would propose to shareholders, at their Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2019, the payment of a dividend of €0.66 per share, or 3% of NAV as of 31 December 2018.

The dividend, slightly higher than that paid in 2018, will be paid on 2 July 2019 (ex-dividend date: 28 June 2019).

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of nearly €1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental European countries and larger companies across Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ('Société de Capital Risque'). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

