Altamir

ALTAMIR

(LTA)
News 
News

Altamir : dividend to be paid on 2 July 2019

0
04/08/2019 | 12:13pm EDT
Altamir's dividend to be paid on 2 July 2019

Paris, 8 April 2019 - At the same time as it published its 2018 earnings, Altamir announced that its Supervisory Board would propose to shareholders, at their Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2019, the payment of a dividend of €0.66 per share, or 3% of NAV as of 31 December 2018.

The dividend, slightly higher than that paid in 2018, will be paid on 2 July 2019 (ex-dividend date: 28 June 2019).

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of nearly €1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental European countries and larger companies across Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ('Société de Capital Risque'). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

Disclaimer

Altamir SCA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 16:12:03 UTC
Latest news on ALTAMIR
12:13pALTAMIR : dividend to be paid on 2 July 2019
PU
12:00pALTAMIR : Altamir’s dividend to be paid on 2 July 2019
AN
03/13ALTAMIR'S NAV PER SHARE : 21.72 euros as of 31 December 2018 - High portfolio tu..
PU
03/08ALTAMIR SCA : annual earnings release
01/09ALTAMIR : Kepler Cheuvreux initiates coverage of Altamir
AN
01/09ALTAMIR : Kepler Cheuvreux initiates coverage of Altamir
PU
01/08ALTAMIR : Half-year review of Altamir’s liquidity agreement
AN
01/08ALTAMIR : Half-year review of Altamir's liquidity agreement
PU
2018ALBIOMA : Impala acquires Altamir`s stake in Albioma`s capital
AQ
2018ALTAMIR : Altamir sells its remaining stake in Albioma
AN
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 16,5 M
Net income 2019 23,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,17%
P/E ratio 2019 25,44
P/E ratio 2020 22,27
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 573 M
Chart ALTAMIR
Duration : Period :
Altamir Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTAMIR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,1 €
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Tchénio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Hugues Loyez Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Sabia Chief Financial Officer
Jean Besson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Gérard Hascoët Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTAMIR24.05%630
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP16.77%41 549
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP13.12%24 722
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.17.60%17 548
AMUNDI30.52%13 626
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN11.25%12 719
