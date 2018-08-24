Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Altamira Gold Corp    EQTRF   CA02139L1031

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP (EQTRF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Altamira Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $900,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 12:05am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2018) - Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA) (FSE: T6UP) (OTC Pink: EQTRF), ("Altamira" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on August 13, 2018 and August 17, 2018. The originally announced $850,00 total financing was oversubscribed and the company increased the offering to $900,000 to accommodate additional subscribers.

The Company has issued an additional 2,940,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of $294,000. The total combined proceeds for the first and second tranches amount to $900,000 through the issuance of 9,000,000 units.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 per warrant share for a period of five years from the issue date.

All the securities will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. Altamira intends to use the net proceeds for its exploration program on the Company's mineral properties in Brazil, and for general working capital purposes. No finders' fees are payable in respect of this financing. The placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

In total, in respect of both tranches, insiders subscribed for 2,060,000 units of for proceeds of $206,000. Each insider's subscription will be considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on an exemption available from the formal valuation requirements under Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and an exemption available from minority approval requirements under Section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the transactions with the insiders do not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Altamira Gold Corp.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits within western central Brazil. The Company holds 12 projects comprising approximately 200,000 hectares, within the prolific Juruena gold belt which historically produced an estimated 7 to 10Moz of placer gold. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project has an NI 43-101 resources of 8.64Mt @ 0.78 g/t Au (for 214,000oz) in the Indicated Resource category and 9.53Mt @ 0.66 g/t Au (for 204,000oz) in the Inferred Resource category and an additional 1.37Mt @ 1.61 g/t Au in oxides (for 79,000oz in saprolite) in the Inferred Resource category (Gustavson Associates, 2016).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP.

"Michael Bennett"

Michael Bennett
President & CEO

Tel: 604.676.5660
Toll-Free: 1-833-606-6271
info@altamiragold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor it Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP
12:05aAltamira Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $900,000 Non-Brokered Private ..
NE
08/17Altamira Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
08/14Altamira Announces $850,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
07/17Altamira Completes New Trenching Program at Baldo and Matrincha Targets in th..
NE
06/07Altamira Identifies Significant Copper and Gold Anomalies in Soil Sampling at..
NE
05/16Altamira's First Phase Geological Mapping and Rock Sampling Reveals Copper an..
NE
05/14Altamira Stakes Additional Ground in Juruena Belt, Brazil
NE
05/03Altamira Resumes Trenching on the Baldo East Target, Cajueiro Gold Project, B..
NE
04/04Altamira Increases Strategic Land Position in the Middle of a Brazilian Coppe..
NE
02/21Altamira Commences Copper Exploration Program in Juruena Belt, Mato Grosso, B..
NE
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Bennett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan H. C. Carter Chairman
Michael C. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Harris Director
Ioannis Tsitos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP0.00%0
BHP BILLITON PLC7.45%119 450
BHP BILLITON LIMITED8.49%119 450
RIO TINTO-6.22%83 582
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.43%83 582
ANGLO AMERICAN1.75%28 085
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.