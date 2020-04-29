FINAL-WEB-2-Altan-Rio-Press-Release-re-New-CFO111726551.pdf

Altan Rio Minerals Appoints New CFO

VANCOUVER, BC (April 24, 2020)- Altan Rio Minerals Ltd. (NEX:AMO.H) ("Altan Rio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bob Williams has been appointed as Altan Rio's Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Williams is an executive with over 50 years of experience working in financial management and cost control positions. He's held the position of CFO/head office accountant in the stock and station industry and 30 years in public accounting.

For more information contact: Paul Stephen

Chief Executive Officer Email: ps@altanrio.com+61 9322 1788

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Altan Rio to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, and Altan Rio undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

111726551 v2