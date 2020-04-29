Log in
ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED    AMO.H

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED

(AMO.H)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 04/27 09:30:00 am
0.01 CAD   -33.33%
03:33aALTAN RIO MINERALS : Announces Joint Venture Agreement for Southern Cross North Project
PU
03:28aALTAN RIO MINERALS : Appoints New CFO
PU
2019ALTAN RIO MINERALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - AMO.H
AQ
News 
News

Altan Rio Minerals : Appoints New CFO

04/29/2020 | 03:28am EDT

FINAL-WEB-2-Altan-Rio-Press-Release-re-New-CFO111726551.pdf

Altan Rio Minerals Appoints New CFO

VANCOUVER, BC (April 24, 2020)- Altan Rio Minerals Ltd. (NEX:AMO.H) ("Altan Rio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bob Williams has been appointed as Altan Rio's Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Williams is an executive with over 50 years of experience working in financial management and cost control positions. He's held the position of CFO/head office accountant in the stock and station industry and 30 years in public accounting.

For more information contact: Paul Stephen

Chief Executive Officer Email: ps@altanrio.com+61 9322 1788

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Altan Rio to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, and Altan Rio undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

111726551 v2

Disclaimer

Altan Rio Minerals Limited published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 07:27:08 UTC
