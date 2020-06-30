|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
2 832 M
3 347 M
3 347 M
|Net income 2020
|
7,40 M
8,75 M
8,75 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
2 504 M
2 959 M
2 959 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|281x
|Yield 2020
|8,26%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 070 M
2 464 M
2 447 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,62x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,29x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 962
|Free-Float
|29,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALTAREA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
170,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
121,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
40,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
40,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
40,5%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ALTAREA
|-41.33%
|2 464