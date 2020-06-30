Log in
Latest news on ALTAREA
11:54aALTAREA : 2020 half-year results (business review & press release)
PU
10:29aALTAREA : Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital au 31 07 20
PU
03:44aALTAREA : Succès de l'augmentation de capital réservée aux salariés (FCPE) et de..
PU
03:44aALTAREA : Transactions effectuées sur les instruments financiers par des dirigea..
PU
07/08ALTAREA : Q&A on payment of Altarea's 2019 Dividend - GSM 2020 (updated on 06 07..
PU
07/06ALTAREA : Results on the vote of resolutions of the Combined General Meeting of ..
PU
06/11ALTAREA COGEDIM : Q&a on payment of 2019 dividend - gsm 2020 06 30
PU
06/11ALTAREA COGEDIM : Key dates of the 2019 dividend proposed to gsm 2020 06 30
PU
05/05ALTAREA COGEDIM : 1st quarter results
CO
03/022019 REVENUE OF 3.1 BILLION, UP +29 : 298.8 million (+9.7%) 2020 guidance reac..
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 2 832 M 3 347 M 3 347 M
Net income 2020 7,40 M 8,75 M 8,75 M
Net Debt 2020 2 504 M 2 959 M 2 959 M
P/E ratio 2020 281x
Yield 2020 8,26%
Capitalization 2 070 M 2 464 M 2 447 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 962
Free-Float 29,0%
Technical analysis trends ALTAREA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 170,00 €
Last Close Price 121,00 €
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Taravella Chairman-Management Board
Jacques Dominique Ehrmann Managing Director
Christian de Gournay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alain Jodar Chief Operating Officer & Risk Management
Eric Dumas Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTAREA-41.33%2 464
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-19.45%36 025
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.89%33 008
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-14.95%30 271
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.70%29 250
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.27%27 900
