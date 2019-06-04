Altarea Cogedim : Appointment of Jacques Ehrmann as General Manager of Altarea Cogedim

Alain TARAVELLA, President and Founder of ALTAREA COGEDIM, has decided to strengthen ALTAREA COGEDIM's governance and to appoint Jacques EHRMANN as General Manager (Directeur Général) of ALTAREA COGEDIM. Mr EHRMANN will take office on July 1st.

This appointment reflects the ongoing growth of the Group's business, which naturally requires it to strengthen its management. With his dynamic approach to development in both operational and financial terms, his sense of teamwork and his knowledge of the Group's business sectors, Jacques EHRMANN will help cement ALTAREA COGEDIM's place as the pre-eminent property developer in France's regions.

