Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Altarea Cogedim    ALTA   FR0000033219

ALTAREA COGEDIM

(ALTA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altarea Cogedim : Appointment of Jacques Ehrmann as General Manager of Altarea Cogedim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 01:43pm EDT
Alain TARAVELLA, President and Founder of ALTAREA COGEDIM, has decided to strengthen ALTAREA COGEDIM's governance and to appoint Jacques EHRMANN as General Manager (Directeur Général) of ALTAREA COGEDIM. Mr EHRMANN will take office on July 1st.

This appointment reflects the ongoing growth of the Group's business, which naturally requires it to strengthen its management. With his dynamic approach to development in both operational and financial terms, his sense of teamwork and his knowledge of the Group's business sectors, Jacques EHRMANN will help cement ALTAREA COGEDIM's place as the pre-eminent property developer in France's regions.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Altaréa SCA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 17:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTAREA COGEDIM
01:43pALTAREA COGEDIM : Appointment of Jacques Ehrmann as General Manager of Altarea C..
PU
05/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Anadarko, Deutsche Bank, Novartis, Disney
2018ALTAREA COGEDIM : Baluchon and Crédit Coopératif are creating "SoCo", retail soc..
PU
2018ALTAREA COGEDIM : presents the future of office space at the SIMI Trade Show 201..
PU
2018ALTAREA COGEDIM : enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire the property dev..
PU
2018ALTAREA COGEDIM : highlights its commercial property achievements and successes ..
PU
2018ALTAREA COGEDIM : announces the off-plan sale to CNP Assurances of its future he..
PU
2018ALTAREA COGEDIM : and Orange lay the foundation stone for the "Bridge', the futu..
PU
2018ALTAREA COGEDIM : Ranked top french listed real estate company by GRESB 2018, Al..
PU
2018ALTAREA COGEDIM : Change in shareholders structure at Semmaris, the Rungis Marke..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 798 M
EBIT 2019 404 M
Net income 2019 314 M
Debt 2019 2 573 M
Yield 2019 7,59%
P/E ratio 2019 8,77
P/E ratio 2020 7,72
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
Capitalization 2 743 M
Chart ALTAREA COGEDIM
Duration : Period :
Altarea Cogedim Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTAREA COGEDIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 191 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Taravella Chairman-Management Board
Christian de Gournay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Dumas Chief Financial Officer
Nabil Akl Group Technical Director
Françoise Pascale J. Debrus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTAREA COGEDIM3.02%3 087
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.25%45 676
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.43%38 358
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-13.95%34 059
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.26%29 000
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.64%28 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About