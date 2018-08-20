Altarea Cogedim : Change in shareholders structure at Semmaris, the Rungis Market management company

Credit Agricole Assurances is now a long-term shareholder of the Rungis Market

Change in the shareholding of Semmaris, operator of the Marché d'Intérêt National de Rungis: Altarea cedes control of the Alta Rungis holding, now Predi Rungis, to Crédit Agricole Assurances, which holds 33.34% of Semmaris.

Crédit Agricole Assurances, together with the State, will support Semmaris as a leading shareholder by backing the company's strategy.

A key player in French agri-food excellence, Semmaris has reaffirmed its goal to turn its business into a longlasting success and to showcase the wholesalers and all of the Market operators, in order to ensure the continuity of its general interest mission.

Semmaris' governance remains unchanged: its capital is held by the State (33.34%), Predi Rungis (33.34%), the City of Paris (13.19%), the Department of Val-de-Marne (5.60%), Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (4.60%) and professionals (9.93%).