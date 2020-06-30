Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Altarea Cogedim    ALTA   FR0000033219

ALTAREA COGEDIM

(ALTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altarea Cogedim : KEY DATES OF THE 2019 DIVIDEND PROPOSED TO GSM 2020 06 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 11:13am EDT

Share on:

KEY DATES OF THE 2019 DIVIDEND PROPOSED TO GSM 2020 06 30
11 Jun 2020
To secure its communication, contents are certified on the blockchain using Wiztrust

Disclaimer

Altaréa SCA published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 15:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALTAREA COGEDIM
11:23aALTAREA COGEDIM : Q&a on payment of 2019 dividend - gsm 2020 06 30
PU
11:13aALTAREA COGEDIM : Key dates of the 2019 dividend proposed to gsm 2020 06 30
PU
05/05ALTAREA COGEDIM : 1st quarter results
CO
03/022019 REVENUE OF 3.1 BILLION, UP +29 : 298.8 million (+9.7%) 2020 guidance reac..
PU
2019ALTAREA COGEDIM : Report
CO
2019ALTAREA COGEDIM : Financial report
CO
2019ALTAREA COGEDIM : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2019BC Partners seeks 700 million euros for first European real estate fund - sou..
RE
2019ALTAREA COGEDIM : Appointment of Jacques Ehrmann as General Manager of Altarea C..
PU
2019ALTAREA COGEDIM : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 832 M 3 218 M 3 218 M
Net income 2020 7,40 M 8,41 M 8,41 M
Net Debt 2020 2 504 M 2 845 M 2 845 M
P/E ratio 2020 349x
Yield 2020 6,67%
Capitalization 2 480 M 2 814 M 2 818 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 962
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart ALTAREA COGEDIM
Duration : Period :
Altarea Cogedim Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTAREA COGEDIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 170,00 €
Last Close Price 150,00 €
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Taravella Chairman-Management Board
Jacques Dominique Ehrmann Managing Director
Christian de Gournay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alain Jodar Chief Operating Officer & Risk Management
Eric Dumas Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTAREA COGEDIM-25.93%2 814
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.08%38 325
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-16.31%35 908
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-13.79%30 778
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.33%28 890
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.95%28 513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group