ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ATC)

ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ATC)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Altech Chemicals Ltd Geotech Survey at Johor HPA Site Well Advanced

09/05/2018 | 02:20am CEST
Geotech Survey at Johor HPA Site Well Advanced

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to advise that a geotechnical ground drilling and survey program that commenced in mid-August 2018 at the site of its proposed high purity alumina (HPA) plant in Johor, Malaysia is well advanced and nearing completion.

Highlights

- Geotechnical ground survey program well advanced

- Site topography, soil stability and soil analysis required for final design confirmation

- Part of Stage 1 construction works

The detailed geotechnical survey is part of HPA plant Stage 1 construction activities. The works include an assessment of soil types, soil stability and a detailed assessment of site topography; each being required to confirm the HPA final plant's civil engineering design. A full analysis of the site soil profile will be used to confirm the final foundation piling requirements

The Company's appointed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor SMS group GmbH (SMS) of Germany is co-ordinating the study and is responsible for the final civil design and engineering work. The geotechnical study work is expected to be completed within 3 to 4 weeks.

To view figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8YB9XPUO



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (HPA) (Al2O3).

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire.

Global HPA demand is approximately 25,315tpa (2016) and demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% (2016-2024), primarily driven by the growth in worldwide adoption of LEDs. As an energy efficient, longer lasting and lower operating cost form of lighting, LED lighting is replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs.



Source:

Altech Chemicals Ltd



Contact:

Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com 

Shane Volk
Company Secretary
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com

Investor Relations (Europe)
Kai Hoffmann
Soar Financial Partners
Tel: +49-69-175-548320
Email: hoffmann@soarfinancial.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
