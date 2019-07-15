Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Altech Chemicals Ltd    ATC   AU000000ATC9

ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD

(ATC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/15
0.097 AUD   -2.02%
08:25pAltech Chemicals Ltd HPA Plant Construction Update
AW
07/03ALTECH CHEMICALS : CRU Upgrades Base-Case HPA Demand Forecast
AQ
07/02ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ASX : ATC) CRU Upgrades Base-Case HPA Demand Forecast
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altech Chemicals Ltd HPA Plant Construction Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 08:25pm EDT
Altech - HPA Plant Construction Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on the current status of Stage 1 construction activities, underway at the Company's high purity alumina (HPA) plant site in Johor, Malaysia.

Structural steel erection for the maintenance workshop frame and roof is now complete, along with cladding of the roof and canopy (Figure 1 and Figure 2 in link below). Work is now underway on the installation of internal mezzanine flooring and cladding of the building walls.
Retaining wall construction has proceeded well along both the western and eastern site boundaries and is currently estimated as 90% complete (Figure 3). The internal site retaining wall construction is complete and the area is currently undergoing backfilling.

Finally, development of the on-site detention (OSD) storm water tanks is proceeding to plan (Figure 4), with pouring of the base concrete floors now complete for all four tank zones. Wall casting has now commenced in the first three tanks. To complete OSD tank construction, concrete roof panels that are being pre-cast on site will be lifted onto the tanks, which will then be backfilled.

To view figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P7MJC655



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (HPA) (Al2O3).

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire.

Global HPA demand is approximately 25,315tpa (2016) and demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% (2016-2024), primarily driven by the growth in worldwide adoption of LEDs. As an energy efficient, longer lasting and lower operating cost form of lighting, LED lighting is replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs.



Source:

Altech Chemicals Ltd



Contact:

Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com 

Shane Volk
Company Secretary
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com

Investor Relations (Europe)
Kai Hoffmann
Soar Financial Partners
Tel: +49-69-175-548320
Email: hoffmann@soarfinancial.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD
08:25pAltech Chemicals Ltd HPA Plant Construction Update
AW
07/03ALTECH CHEMICALS : CRU Upgrades Base-Case HPA Demand Forecast
AQ
07/02ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ASX : ATC) CRU Upgrades Base-Case HPA Demand Forecast
AQ
06/19ALTECH CHEMICALS : - HPA Plant Stage 1 Construction Update
AQ
06/17Altech Chemicals Ltd HPA Plant Stage 1 Construction Update
AW
06/14ALTECH CHEMICALS : Notice under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act
AQ
06/07ALTECH CHEMICALS : Results of Meeting
AQ
05/10ALTECH CHEMICALS : Raises First Steel On High-Purity Alumina Plant Site
AQ
05/08ALTECH CHEMICALS : - First Steel Raised at HPA Plant Construction Site
AQ
05/07ALTECH CHEMICALS : raises first steel at HPA plant construction site in Malaysia
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -3,60 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 70,0 M
Chart ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Altech Chemicals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,10  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignatius Kim-Seng Tan Managing Director & Director
Luke Frederick Atkins Non-Executive Chairman
Jingyuan Liu General Manager-Operations
Shane Raymond Volk Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Daniel Lewis Tenardi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD10.00%50
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)0.00%35 574
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%35 574
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP19.82%28 487
CHINA MOLYBDENUM2.39%11 088
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.65%7 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About