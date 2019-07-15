Altech Chemicals Ltd HPA Plant Construction Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on the current status of Stage 1 construction activities, underway at the Company's high purity alumina (HPA) plant site in Johor, Malaysia.



Structural steel erection for the maintenance workshop frame and roof is now complete, along with cladding of the roof and canopy (Figure 1 and Figure 2 in link below). Work is now underway on the installation of internal mezzanine flooring and cladding of the building walls.

Retaining wall construction has proceeded well along both the western and eastern site boundaries and is currently estimated as 90% complete (Figure 3). The internal site retaining wall construction is complete and the area is currently undergoing backfilling.



Finally, development of the on-site detention (OSD) storm water tanks is proceeding to plan (Figure 4), with pouring of the base concrete floors now complete for all four tank zones. Wall casting has now commenced in the first three tanks. To complete OSD tank construction, concrete roof panels that are being pre-cast on site will be lifted onto the tanks, which will then be backfilled.



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:



Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (HPA) (Al2O3).



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire.



Global HPA demand is approximately 25,315tpa (2016) and demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% (2016-2024), primarily driven by the growth in worldwide adoption of LEDs. As an energy efficient, longer lasting and lower operating cost form of lighting, LED lighting is replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs.





