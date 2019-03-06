Altech Chemicals Ltd Participation in Executive Insights Virtual Conference

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to advise of its participation in the Executive Insights Virtual Conference, where Managing Director Iggy Tan will provide a company update.



Iggy's presentation will include an update of the demand for HPA in lithium-ion battery separator market; the mezzanine debt process; and progress of stage 1 HPA plant construction in Johor, Malaysia.



The event will be held on Thursday 7 March: 9am until 10.30am (Australian Western Standard Time) (12noon - 1:30pm Australian Eastern Summer Time), and is able to be viewed live over the internet.



Shareholders and other interested parties are invited to register for free for this event.



To access further details of event and to register (for FREE), please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser: http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/VB9319HR



Event format:



- Registered individuals will be e-mailed a link, which will enable them watch the conference live via the internet



- Viewers will be able to see the presentation and the presenter on their computer screen



- Each of four presenters will give a 15 - 20 minute presentation



- Viewers will be invited to ask questions during the presentation, to be facilitated by an MC, with presenters answering questions at the completion of their presentation



- A recorded copy of the event will be available on the Altech web site 24 hours after the event



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:



Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (HPA) (Al2O3).



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire.



Global HPA demand is approximately 25,315tpa (2016) and demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% (2016-2024), primarily driven by the growth in worldwide adoption of LEDs. As an energy efficient, longer lasting and lower operating cost form of lighting, LED lighting is replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs.





