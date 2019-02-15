Log in
ALTER NRG CORP.

(NRG)
Newrange Gold Corp., Unique Gold Opportunity in Nevada, CEO Clip Video

02/15/2019

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2019) - Robert Archer, CEO of Newrange Gold Corp. speaks on the company's exploration in the old Pamlico gold district in Nevada.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/newrange-gold-ceo-clip-90sec/

Newrange Gold Corp. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Feb. 16 - Feb. 17, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Newrange Gold Corp. (TSXV: NRG)

www.newrangegold.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42880


© Newsfilecorp 2019
