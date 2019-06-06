Log in
Altair to Present at Berenberg Design Software Conference

06/06/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

TROY, Mich., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR) Chief Financial Officer Howard Morof will present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference to be held in London, England.

The Altair presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. BST (6:15 am EDT).  A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product design and development, high-performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Investor and Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
ir@altair.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
