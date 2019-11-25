Alterity Therapeutics : Chairman's Address 2019 AGM

Chairman's Address 2019 Annual General Meeting

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the AGM for Alterity Therapeutics, our first under this new name which was approved at our last shareholders' meeting.

Alterity means to be in an alternative or different state, and this ties into both our science which is based on keeping proteins in the brain in a healthy state, and also the hope that our drugs will potentially change the

course of many neurodegenerative diseases and therefore people's lives.

During this past year Alterity has developed a stronger position as it heads into its next phase of development and commercialisation.

We were very pleased to complete and announce the results of our Phase 1 clinical trial for PBT434, our lead drug candidate for the treatment of neurodegenerative Parkinsonian disorders such as Multiple System Atrophy or MSA. Our drug inhibits alpha-synuclein protein in the brain. PBT434 was found to be safe and well-tolerated in both adults and older adults in this study.

Of most significance was that we also showed that our drug can pass through the blood brain barrier in humans. This is very encouraging as it indicates that the drug reaches the site of action and can achieve concentrations that are potentially clinically relevant.

It is our hope that our drugs will reduce symptoms, slow disease progression and improve the quality of life for our patients. Considering diseases such as MSA have no approved treatment, we have a significant market opportunity. Based on rigorous marketing research with US neurologists, the estimated market size for PBT434 to treat MSA alone in the US is around US$750 million, not including countries outside of the US.

We have presented the clinical data at the American Academy of Neurology annual meeting in Philadelphia and the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society annual congress in Nice, France this year. The data generated a great deal of excitement not only because of its potential to modify disease progression, but also because of the way in which PBT434 is administered. Almost all treatments in development that target alpha- synuclein are antibodies that require regular visits to a doctor or hospital for intravenous injections. PBT434 is a small molecule that is taken orally as a tablet. The data will be presented further at other scientific conferences.

Earlier this year, Alterity's PBT434 was granted Orphan drug designation by the US FDA. This designation entitles Alterity to seven years of market exclusivity for the use of PBT434 in the treatment of MSA, along with various other financial incentives. And just last week the Company received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products recommending similar action as in the US.

What transcends the commercial potential of our treatment is the impact on our patient community. It is our hope that what we are doing at Alterity will help treat patients with parkinsonian disorders who do not respond to existing drugs or have no effective drug options

I'd like to thank all the staff at Alterity. Drug development is a very complex and challenging area of science and it's not a straight path. They work incredibly hard and are 100% focused on bringing these life changing medicines to patients who face a bleak future. I would also like to thank my fellow directors for their counsel throughout the year.