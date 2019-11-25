Log in
ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : Chairman's Address to Shareholders 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : Results of AGM 2019
PU
ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : AGM 2019 Presentation
PU
Alterity Therapeutics : Results of AGM 2019

11/25/2019 | 08:43pm EST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

(ASX: ATH)

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Tuesday, 26th November 2019

The Company wishes to advise that all resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting were carried on a show of hands.

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act 2001, the following page provides information in relation to the proxy votes received for each resolution considered by Members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held today at 09:30 a.m. (AEDT).

The Chairman voted undirected proxies in his control in favour of all resolutions.

Resolution 1 and 4 are resolutions that required 75% approval to be passed. This threshold has been achieved and both resolutions passed.

On behalf of the Board

Phillip Hains

Company Secretary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Page 1 of 2

Level 3, 62 Lygon Street, Carlton Victoria Australia 3053

Telephone: 61 3 9824 5254

Facsimile: 61 3 9822 7735

Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Annual General Meeting

Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1 Non-binding resolution

to adopt Remuneration

Ordinary

Report

2 Re-Election of Director -

Ordinary

Mr Brian Meltzer

3A Ratification of prior

issue of 12,824,100

Ordinary

shares

3B Ratification of prior

Ordinary

issue of 7,962,060 shares

4 Approval of 10%

Special

Placement Issue

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

317,832,167

11,237,740

2,801,839

1,072,489

95.77%

3.39%

0.84%

336,559,286

10,352,490

2,796,839

490,620

96.24%

2.96%

0.80%

334,253,880

12,352,486

2,803,039

789,830

95.66%

3.54%

0.80%

336,056,720

10,546,306

2,807,039

789,170

96.18%

3.02%

0.80%

333,986,062

12,885,585

2,803,039

524,549

95.51%

3.69%

0.80%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried on a show of hands

Carried on a show of hands

Carried on a show of hands

Carried on a show of hands

Carried on a show of hands

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 01:42:05 UTC
