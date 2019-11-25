Alterity Therapeutics : Results of AGM 2019

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

(ASX: ATH)

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Tuesday, 26th November 2019

The Company wishes to advise that all resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting were carried on a show of hands.

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act 2001, the following page provides information in relation to the proxy votes received for each resolution considered by Members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held today at 09:30 a.m. (AEDT).

The Chairman voted undirected proxies in his control in favour of all resolutions.

Resolution 1 and 4 are resolutions that required 75% approval to be passed. This threshold has been achieved and both resolutions passed.

On behalf of the Board

Phillip Hains

Company Secretary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited

