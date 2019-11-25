Alterity Therapeutics : Results of AGM 2019

The Company wishes to advise that all resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting were carried on a show of hands.
In accordance with ASX Listing rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act 2001, the following page provides information in relation to the proxy votes received for each resolution considered by Members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held today at 09:30 a.m. (AEDT).
The Chairman voted undirected proxies in his control in favour of all resolutions.
Resolution 1 and 4 are resolutions that required 75% approval to be passed. This threshold has been achieved and both resolutions passed.
On behalf of the Board
Phillip Hains
Company Secretary
Alterity Therapeutics Limited
Alterity Therapeutics Limited
Annual General Meeting
Tuesday, 26 November 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
1 Non-binding resolution
to adopt Remuneration
Ordinary
Report
2 Re-Election of Director -
Ordinary
Mr Brian Meltzer
3A Ratification of prior
issue of 12,824,100
Ordinary
shares
3B Ratification of prior
Ordinary
issue of 7,962,060 shares
4 Approval of 10%
Special
Placement Issue
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
317,832,167
11,237,740
2,801,839
1,072,489
95.77%
3.39%
0.84%
336,559,286
10,352,490
2,796,839
490,620
96.24%
2.96%
0.80%
334,253,880
12,352,486
2,803,039
789,830
95.66%
3.54%
0.80%
336,056,720
10,546,306
2,807,039
789,170
96.18%
3.02%
0.80%
333,986,062
12,885,585
2,803,039
524,549
95.51%
3.69%
0.80%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried on a show of hands
Carried on a show of hands
Carried on a show of hands
Carried on a show of hands
Carried on a show of hands
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
