Alterity Therapeutics : Upcoming Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow – August 2019

Upcoming Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA AND SAN FRANCISCO, USA - Monday, 5 August 2019. Alterity Therapeutics

Limited (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company"), in accordance with ASX Listing

Rule 3.10A, advises that a total of 18,592,577 ordinary shares and 10,250,000 options (the Voluntary Escrowed Securities) will be released from voluntary escrow after the end of Friday, 16 August 2019.

The Voluntary Escrowed Securities are held by the Directors, Mr Geoffrey Kempler, Mr Lawrence Gozlan, Mr Peter Marks and Mr Brian Meltzer, and the Company Secretary, Mr Phillip Hains, and the Chief Financial Officer, Ms Kathryn Andrews (collectively, the Key Management Personnel).

The Key Management Personnel entered lock-up letters not to dispose the Voluntary Escrowed Securities for a 90-trading-day period from 8 April 2019, being the completion date of the investment made by Life Biosciences LLC. More information is available in the announcement lodged with the ASX on 8 April 2019.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity's lead candidate, PBT434, is the first of a new generation of small molecules designed to inhibit the aggregation of pathological proteins implicated in neurodegeneration. PBT434 has been shown to reduce abnormal accumulation of α-synuclein and tau proteins in animal models of disease by restoring normal iron balance in the brain. In this way, it has excellent potential to treat various forms of atypical Parkinsonism such as Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

For further information please visit the Company's web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com

