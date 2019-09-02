Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Alterity Therapeutics Ltd    ATH   AU0000043945

ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LTD

(ATH)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
0.026 AUD   -3.70%
12:52aALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : filed Form 20-F and XBRL data with the SEC 2019
PU
09/01ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : XBRL 30 June 2019 filed with the SEC
PU
09/01ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : XRBL 30 June 2019 filed with the SEC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alterity Therapeutics : filed Form 20-F and XBRL data with the SEC 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 12:52am EDT

Alterity Therapeutics filed Form 20-F

and XBRL data with the SEC

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA AND SAN FRANCISCO, USA - September 2nd, 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited, (formerly Prana Biotechnology Limited) (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company") has announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-Fcontaining audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2019 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The annual report is available on the company website (https://alteritytherapeutics.com/investor- centre/). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

The Company has also filed the XBRL interactive data with the SEC, which is available via the company website at https://alteritytherapeutics.com/investor-centre/news/2019/09/02/xbrl-30-june-2019-filed- with-the-sec/

Contact:

Investor Relations

Rebecca Wilson

  1. rwilson@buchanwe.com.auTp: +61 3 9866 4722

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity's lead candidate, PBT434, is the first of a new generation of small molecules designed to inhibit the aggregation of pathological proteins implicated in neurodegeneration. PBT434 has been shown to reduce abnormal accumulation of α-synuclein and tau proteins in animal models of disease by restoring normal iron balance in the brain. In this way, it has excellent potential to treat various forms of atypical Parkinsonism such as Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

For further information please visit the Company's web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Level 3, 460 Bourke Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000 Australia

T: +61 (0)3 9349 4906 | WWW.alteritytherapeutics.com

Disclaimer

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 04:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LTD
12:52aALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : filed Form 20-F and XBRL data with the SEC 2019
PU
09/01ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : XBRL 30 June 2019 filed with the SEC
PU
09/01ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : XRBL 30 June 2019 filed with the SEC
PU
08/04ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : Upcoming Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow –..
PU
07/31ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : Quarterly Cash Flow Report
PU
07/29ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : Successful Completion of Phase 1 Clinical Trial – ..
PU
07/29ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : Announces Successful Completion of Phase 1 Clinical Tria..
PU
05/06ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : Initial Data for Alterity Therapeutics Phase 1 Clinical ..
BU
05/03ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : Presents at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Mee..
BU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 22,6 M
Chart ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LTD
Duration : Period :
Alterity Therapeutics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,03  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Paul Kempler Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn J. E. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
David A. Stamler Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
George William Mihaly Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Derek Meltzer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LTD-21.21%15
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.55%30 393
LONZA GROUP37.34%26 251
INCYTE CORPORATION28.67%17 597
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%16 594
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION88.94%15 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group