ALTERITY THERAPEUTICS LTD

(ATH)
Alterity Therapeutics : to Present at the Janney Healthcare Conference in New York

09/08/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ('Alterity' or 'the Company') is participating in the Janney Healthcare Conference in New York 9-10th September.

The event will be attended by major US and European institutional investors, as well as Janney's largest private client advisors.

Dr David Stamler, Alterity's Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting at the event which is taking place at The Union League Club between 9:05 and 9:45 AM EST on Tuesday the 10th of September

The presentation will be webcast and investors are invited to participate via:

Step 1: Dial-In U.S. & Canada Toll-Free 800-897-5813
Step 2: Web Login https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1883jyu1es7hm&eom

END

Investor enquiries IR@alteritytherapeutics.com

Disclaimer

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 01:56:02 UTC
