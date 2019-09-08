Alterity Therapeutics : to Present at the Janney Healthcare Conference in New York

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ('Alterity' or 'the Company') is participating in the Janney Healthcare Conference in New York 9-10th September.
The event will be attended by major US and European institutional investors, as well as Janney's largest private client advisors.
Dr David Stamler, Alterity's Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting at the event which is taking place at The Union League Club between 9:05 and 9:45 AM EST on Tuesday the 10th of September
The presentation will be webcast and investors are invited to participate via:
END
Investor enquiries IR@alteritytherapeutics.com
Disclaimer
Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 01:56:02 UTC