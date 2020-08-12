ALYI $300 Million Electric Vehicle Revenue Outlook Could Soon Double

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced that in reaction to recent events, its existing $300 million revenue outlook could soon double, if not go even higher.

Management highlighted the recent surge in electric vehicle investment interest. Tesla, among other notable electric vehicle initiatives to include Nikola, Workhorse and Nio are seeing a groundswell in electric vehicle investor enthusiasm.

That same electric vehicle investor groundswell is resulting in increased opportunity for ALYI.

ALYI currently has an initial $20 million electric motorcycle order and an additional letter of intent for a $30 million contract. Both agreements cover six-year durations resulting in an overall $300 million revenue opportunity for ALYI.

With electric vehicle market interest at an all-time high, ALYI management currently reports that it has entered into discussions for additional fleet orders that could substantially increase its current $300 million revenue opportunity doubling the current outlook and potentially seeing the outlook even higher than twice the current $300 million revenue opportunity.

ALYI has entered into an agreement to receive a $25 million investment from RevoltTOKEN to fund ALYI's electric mobility initiative in Africa leading with the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle. The investment is part of a RevoltTOKEN planned initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO) intended to raise $100 million for an overall investment into ALYI's electric mobility initiative in Africa.

Over two years ago, ALYI piloted an electric motorcycle that in its first rendition was a BMW R71 clone retrofitted with an electric motor. The BMW R71 is a breathtaking iconic image popularized through decades of frequent Hollywood screen appearances in addition to the real engineering breakthroughs that maintain the bike's relevance.

The market opportunity initially considered for the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle encompassed a target audience of clean energy enthusiasts drawn to the iconic image. While that market remains in ALYI's sites, the much larger target market opportunity involves dominating a core component of the everyday transportation sector in Africa - motorcycle taxis or Boda-bodas.

Iconic design alone would not make the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle a dominant competitor in the African motorcycle market. So began an intense and comprehensive engineering initiative to expand upon the engineering breakthroughs of the original BMW R71 motorcycle to make the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle the go-to option in the African market.

The ReVolt Electric Motorcycle today is an innovation feat. When ALYI unveils the production version of the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle, it will be an industry changing event. The ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is a connected, state of the art electric motorcycle, ergonomically optimized for its target market while still maintaining an iconic look.

ALYI expects to be in production later this year.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments , please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

