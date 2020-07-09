Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Alternet Systems, Inc.    ALYI

ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.

(ALYI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALYI - Alternet Advanced Electric Vehicle Center Under Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI), an innovative electric vehicle company concentrating on the African market, has initiated the design and engineering phase of a development to construct facilities covering approximately 100 acres that will be required to host the intended anchor event at the company's annual electric mobility conference and symposium. The company recently announced a $2.5 million investment deal intended to fund this first phase of the development. The $2.5 million is an advance on a $25 million investment currently committed under a letter of intent. Next week, on Tuesday, July 14, management plans to publish more details on the 100-acre development.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1184/59469_76f76d85d4d22a04_001.jpg


E-MOBILITY

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1184/59469_76f76d85d4d22a04_001full.jpg

For more information and to stay up to date on the latest developments , please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59469


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.
12:55pALYI - Alternet Advanced Electric Vehicle Center Under Development
NE
07/08ALTERNET : ALYI - Alternet Announces Engineering Engagement to Build 100 Acer Fa..
PR
07/07ALYI - Alternet Funding Synced With Electric Vehicle Ride-Share Sector Breako..
NE
07/07ALTERNET : ALYI - Alternet Sustainable EV Ride-share Business Accelerates Amid I..
PR
07/02ALTERNET : ALYI - Alternet Speculative Buy Opportunity Featured In EV Industry S..
PR
07/01ALYI - Alternet African Electric Mobility Vision Now Coming Into Focus
NE
06/30ALYI EV Strategy Benefits From Industry Momentum
NE
06/30ALTERNET : ALYI - Alternet Announces $25 Million Pre ICO Investment Deal at $50 ..
PR
06/29ALYI - Alternet Confirms Investment Schedule And $50 Million Valuation
NE
06/25ALTERNET : ALYI - Alternet To Finalize Terms For Receiving $25 Million Investmen..
PR
More news
Chart ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alternet Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Randell T. Torno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.114.29%7
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.05%1 613 984
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.291.42%75 130
SEA LIMITED209.45%58 867
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC62.77%48 352
SPLUNK INC.36.98%32 594
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group