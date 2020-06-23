ALYI - Alternet Systems Announces Anticipated $25 Million Investment At Approximate $50 Million Valuation

Log in
06/23/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today published a management update with details on the structure of the anticipated $25 million first tranche investment to fund ALYI's $300 million electric mobility initiative in Africa. ALYI last week announced drafting a letter of intent (LOI) with its funding partner delineating terms for an initial $25 million first tranche investment. Management expects to have the LOI finalized by the end of June. The management updated detailing the intended terms of the first $25 million tranche are included in their entirety below.

First $25 Million Tranche Anticipated Strategy And Structure

The first $25 million tranche is a component of an overall $100 million initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO) strategy. ALYI has partnered with an independent firm founded specifically for launching an initial crypto currency offering (ICO) dedicated to funding ALYI's overall $300 million electric mobility project in Africa.

ALYI's overall $300 million comprehensive electric vehicle strategy in Africa is founded on initially launching the commercial production of the company's own ReVolt Electric Motorcycle. The ReVolt Electric Motorcycle pilot passed initial design requirements and ongoing pilot design refinements are expected to soon deliver a reduced overall weight and improved cruising range.

ALYI's funding partner for the African electric mobility project has already been partitioned on the Ethereum Blockchain. A pre-ICO funding round is underway and ICO details are being finalized.

By the end of June, ALYI and its funding partner expect to finalize an LOI for a first tranche $25 million investment in ALYI. The working terms include an approximate $50 million pre-money valuation of ALYI in consideration of the company's $300 million electric mobility initiative. The first $25 million tranche is intended to result in a change of control with the investor becoming the controlling shareholder. A management change is not part of the planned investment. A second tranche at valuation calculated after the first $25 million investment is planned before the end of the year.

For more information and to stay up to date on the latest developments , please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58415


© Newsfilecorp 2020
