ALYI - Alternet Systems Announces Electric Bicycle Development Deal With Caribbean Tour Operator

DALLAS, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced entering to an agreement to develop an electric bicycle with a Caribbean tour operator. The operator works with hotels and cruise ships throughout the Caribbean providing bookings and excursions. The operator has contracted ALYI to develop an electric bicycle that will be an additional service the operator can provide to its hotel and cruise ship clients enabling travelers to have access to a fun and eco-friendly mode of transportation on their Caribbean holiday. ALYI is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. ALYI also has an ongoing hemp energy storage initiative leading its current efforts to introduce an alternative to lithium batteries. ALYI management indicates that the company plans to pursue a partnership with an established conventional bicycle manufacturing an implement an ALYI designed electric power system.



ALYI has recently announced a number of major advances of its electric vehicle production and sales in Africa that could take the company from its roughly $250,000 in annual revenue and recently signed $2 million in orders to over $20 million in annual revenue. In the first quarter of 2019, ALYI signed $1.5 million in orders for its ReVolt Electric Motorcycles in Africa. The company has $2 million in orders for its electric motorcycles overall. The company is also developing an opportunity to assemble its electric motorcycles in Africa in conjunction with a $20 million order for the ReVolt Electric Motorcycles.



About Alternet Systems



ALYI is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. ALYI also has an ongoing hemp energy storage initiative leading its current efforts to introduce an alternative to lithium batteries.



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.



For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

