ALYI Announces Earnings Update Tuesday Next Week August 25th

08/17/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced the company plans to publish an earnings update next week on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after the company publishes its Q2 2020 financial report. The update will highlight the company's ongoing base consulting revenue and the latest progress on the company's $300 million outlook based on its electric vehicle initiative in Africa.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments , please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61969


© Newsfilecorp 2020
