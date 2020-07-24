ALYI Announces Video Presentation on $100M Electric Vehicle Financing Deal Scheduled Next Friday

Log in
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced the company will publish a video presentation next week, on Friday, July 31, 2020 to provide comprehensive details on the partnership with RevoltTOKEN and RevoltTOKEN's current $25 million investment commitment to ALYI as well as RevoltTOKEN's planned initial cryptocurrency offering intended to raise $100 million for investment into ALYI and future electric mobility initiatives in Africa.

ALYI yesterday published a comprehensive narrative presentation on its strategy with RevoltTOKEN. The company received a number of responses requesting a video follow up.

The presentation from yesterday can be viewed at:

ALYI and RevoltTOKEN Ignite $300M African Electric Vehicle Production and Marketing Campaign

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN, visit www.RevoltTOKEN.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments , please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc.
Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60458


© Newsfilecorp 2020
