ALYI Confirms African Electric Vehicle Plant And $20 Million Order Out-Brief Presentation This Friday

04/09/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

DALLAS, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE --  Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today confirmed a scheduled a management out-brief presentation this Friday, April 12th to be published from Kenya summarizing the details of this week’s meetings and the status of the overall deal management is developing, that would include a $20 million order.  Management is currently in Kenya meeting potential partners and touring facilities to possibly open an assembly plant to complete manufacturing in Africa for ReVolt Electric Motorcycles to be sold across the African continent. The meetings in Kenya are being held in conjunction with a deal under development that would include an order for two thousand ReVolt Electric Motorcycles which would total $20 million in sales.  ALYI has already signed $1.5 million in confirmed orders for its ReVolt Electric Motorcycles to be delivered in Kenya.  The presentation will also include new developments in Kenya separate from but related to the agreement that could result in a $20 million order.  The new developments, which were announced in a separate press release earlier today, pertain to an electric vehicle industry opportunity expected to contribute substantially to the ongoing advance of electric vehicle technology market-wide.  ALYI could potentially play a major role in what could become an electric vehicle institution.  

ALYI is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. ALYI also has an ongoing hemp energy storage initiative leading its current efforts to introduce an alternative to lithium batteries.

Research Report Speculative Buy Rating And $0.09 Target PPS

Goldman Small Cap Research has recently issued a research report update on the Company. The report confirms a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.09. The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of Alternet's new strategy, new orders, and upcoming milestones. To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com/research-update or http://www.GoldmanResearch.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

ALYI.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
