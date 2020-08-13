ALYI Growing $300 Million EV Outlook, Anticipates Boost From $200B Carbon Credit Sales - An Annual $200 Billion Market

Log in
08/13/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today indicated that its growing $300 million revenue outlook does not yet include anticipated carbon credit sales.

Carbon credit sales exceeded $200 billion last year.

Tesla alone reported over $400 million in carbon credit sales last quarter. With essentially zero cost basis, the more than $400 million in sales made a substantial contribution to Tesla's profit.

In reaction to the general, recent increased interest in the overall electric vehicle market , ALYI's existing $300 million revenue outlook could soon double, if not go even higher. That's before calculating in the potential benefit from future carbon credit sales.

ALYI expects to soon engage in the certification of a carbon credit program where credits will tie to ALYI's electric vehicle production.

ALYI currently has an initial $20 million electric motorcycle order and an additional letter of intent for a $30 million contract. Both agreements cover six-year durations resulting in an overall $300 million revenue opportunity for ALYI.

With electric vehicle market interest at an all-time high, ALYI management currently reports that it has entered into discussions for additional fleet orders that could substantially increase its current $300 million revenue opportunity doubling the current outlook and potentially seeing the outlook even higher than twice the current $300 million revenue opportunity.

ALYI expects to be in production later this year.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:

Alternet Systems, Inc.
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61680


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
