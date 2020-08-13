ALYI Growing $300 Million EV Outlook, Anticipates Boost From $200B Carbon Credit Sales - An Annual $200 Billion Market

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today indicated that its growing $300 million revenue outlook does not yet include anticipated carbon credit sales.

Carbon credit sales exceeded $200 billion last year.

Tesla alone reported over $400 million in carbon credit sales last quarter. With essentially zero cost basis, the more than $400 million in sales made a substantial contribution to Tesla's profit.

In reaction to the general, recent increased interest in the overall electric vehicle market , ALYI's existing $300 million revenue outlook could soon double, if not go even higher. That's before calculating in the potential benefit from future carbon credit sales.

ALYI expects to soon engage in the certification of a carbon credit program where credits will tie to ALYI's electric vehicle production.

ALYI currently has an initial $20 million electric motorcycle order and an additional letter of intent for a $30 million contract. Both agreements cover six-year durations resulting in an overall $300 million revenue opportunity for ALYI.

With electric vehicle market interest at an all-time high, ALYI management currently reports that it has entered into discussions for additional fleet orders that could substantially increase its current $300 million revenue opportunity doubling the current outlook and potentially seeing the outlook even higher than twice the current $300 million revenue opportunity.

ALYI expects to be in production later this year.

