Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Alternet Systems, Inc.    ALYI

ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.

(ALYI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALYI – Alternet Systems Confirms $100 M Strategic Financing Proposal Presentation Tomorrow, Tuesday October 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today confirmed an online presentation scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8, 2019.  The presentation will provide an overview of a strategic financing proposal to fund a major expansion of the company’s electric vehicle initiative with a $100 million investment.

The company continues to develop $300 million in electric vehicle projects in Africa targeting the shared ride market and recently confirmed a fleet order for an initial 50 electric motorcycles to be delivered in Texas. The company successfully passed an electric motorcycle prototype testing milestone recently and anticipates having its production design pilot motorcycle completed any day.  The production design plans have already been approved by partners, vendors and clients.  Management plans to produce and publish a short video of the production electric motorcycles once the production version is finalized.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.
01:16pALYI – Alternet Systems Confirms $100 M Strategic Financing Proposal Pr..
GL
10/04ALYI – Alternet Systems Signs Off On $100 M Strategic Financing Proposa..
GL
10/03ALYI – Alternet Systems Announces Receiving $100 M Strategic Financing ..
GL
09/26ALTERNET : ALYI – Alternet Systems Plans Video Demonstration of Electric M..
AQ
09/24ALYI – Alternet Systems Hemp Electric Delivery Vehicle Validated By Ama..
GL
09/17ALYI – Alternet Systems Prepares For Electric Vehicle Industry Investme..
GL
09/16ALYI – Alternet Systems Confirms Electric Motorcycle Fleet Order In Tex..
GL
09/12ALYI – Alternet Systems Prepares For $79 Billion African Hemp Market Op..
GL
09/10ALYI Hemp Battery Initiative As A Clean Energy Solution For Africa Highlighte..
GL
09/09ALYI – Alternet Systems Announces CEO Interview Discussing African EV P..
GL
More news
Chart ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alternet Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Randell T. Torno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.3.90%3
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.79%128 824
ACCENTURE34.49%122 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%111 493
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.39%70 008
VMWARE, INC.12.27%61 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group