ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.

(ALYI)
ALYI – Alternet Systems Confirms Electric Motorcycle Fleet Order In Texas

09/16/2019 | 11:40am EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today confirmed a fleet order for an initial 50 electric motorcycles to be delivered in Texas.  Amid the recent attention garnered by ALYI for its electric vehicle imitative in Africa where the company continues to develop $300 million in electric vehicle projects, management today reiterates that the company continues to advance similar electric vehicle projects in the United States.  Earlier this year the company confirmed it had met a major eclectic motorcycle pilot testing milestone requirement of an overall contract to deliver an initial 50 electric motorcycles in Texas.  The contract remains on track.  The production version of the original pilot electric motorcycle is anticipated to soon be completed.  Management plans to produce and publish a short video of the production electric motorcycles once the production version is finalized.

 ALYI CEO Podcast Interview And Analyst Research Report

The company recently an announce a Research Analyst Report update published by Goldman Small Cap Research in conjunction with a podcast interview of CEO Randell Torno with the CEO of the Africa Development Organization, Libasse Diop Dia.  Hosted by Goldman, the two CEOs discuss the industrialization of Africa with a focus on the development of clean, sustainable energy. ALYI’s $300 million electric vehicle (EV) initiative in Africa is featured. 

Podcast Interview Takeaway: ALYI Offers Even Greater Upside than Originally Anticipated

Alternet Systems, Inc. is today overall focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications.

To listen to the Podcast and view the ALYI Research Report Update, please visit: https://www.goldmanresearch.com/201909101250/Opportunity-Research/new-ceo-podcast-interview.html

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
