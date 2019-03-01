ALYI – Alternet Systems Confirms New $500,000 Electric Motorcycle Order

DALLAS, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today confirmed a new fleet order for its ReVolt Electric Motorcycle. The order adds to the company’s recently announced $1.5 million in fleet orders of their ReVolt Electric Motorcycle to rideshare providers. An existing rideshare client in Kenya has expanded its existing order adding another $500,000 in electric motorcycles to its existing order of $1 million. The Kenyan rideshare client plans to put ReVolt Electric Motorcycles on the ground in Mombasa in addition to its existing plans for Nairobi. The research firm, Research and Markets, recently reported that the rideshare market is projected to reach $218 billion by 2025. The growth trend of electric vehicles in the rideshare sector is evidenced by the Uber and Lyft programs incentivizing drivers to shift to electric cars. In addition to the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle, ALYI has initiated an effort to acquire an electric automobile production capability in order to be prepared for the anticipated EV shift expected in 2025.

ALYI is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. ALYI also recently brought Clarkson University Professor David Mitlin on board to lead a hemp energy storage initiative. Mitlin has successfully used hemp bast - the fiber left over from processing hemp - to construct carbon nanosheets that compete with, and in some respects, outperform the supercapacitor performance derived from more typical graphene nanosheets. Mitlin holds a US patent for his proprietary hemp energy storage technology.

Research Report Speculative Buy Rating And $0.09 Target PPS

Last week, Goldman Small Cap Research issued a research report update on the Company. The report confirms a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.09. The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of Alternet's new strategy, new orders, and upcoming milestones. To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com/research-update or http://www.GoldmanResearch.com.



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.



For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com



Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

