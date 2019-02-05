ALYI – Alternet Systems Targets $93 Billion EV Battery Market With Hemp Energy Storage Solution

DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced plans to pursue research investment for its hemp energy storage initiative to pursue the electric vehicle battery market anticipated to reach $93 billion by 2026. ALYI management has seen interest for such investment in the market place in reaction to ALYI’s hemp energy storage initiative and the recent passage of the 2018 Farm Act legalizing hemp farming in the United States.

“With the passing of the Farm Bill — making industrial hemp a lawful agricultural commodity in the United States — hemp research is ready to take a big leap. Someday, we could be driving hemp-powered cars and using phones that are powered by hemp!”

In October last year, Alternet initiated a project to explore and develop hemp-based technologies for energy storage. The company engaged Clarkson University Professor David Mitlin to lead the initiative. Professor Mitlin is a leading expert in electrochemistry and a pioneer in the use of hemp as a clean, green, renewable energy in the form of a supercapacitor. Mitlin has successfully used hemp bast - the fiber left over from processing hemp - to construct carbon nanosheets that compete with, and in some respects, outperform the supercapacitor performance derived from more typical graphene nanosheets.



“The current top-performing supercapacitors use graphene. However, in 2004, Dr. David Mitlin of Clarkson University and researchers at the National Institute for Nanotechnology (NINT), discovered that hemp-based supercapacitors outperformed graphene supercapacitors in energy storage by nearly 200%.”

“According to a market research report by BIS Research, titled "Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)", the global electric vehicles battery market is estimated to reach $93.94 billion by 2026. The demand for electric cars is increasing rapidly, with the global stock numbers crossing 2 million in 2016 after crossing 1 million in 2015. The expected growth in the market for EV batteries is attributed to the increasing collaborations between the key component manufacturers and rising number of OEMs. Moreover, falling battery prices and improved charging infrastructure are expected to be the key factors in the growth of the market. The government bodies are actively promoting the usage of electric vehicles to reduce high emission levels.”

ALYI has engaged Nouveau, Inc. (USOTC: NOUV) to source hemp fiber for its supercapictor developments. NOUV has recently announced a 100 acre hemp cultivation operation.



Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC - ALYI) is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. These products are released through its newly launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes subsidiary.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

