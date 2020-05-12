Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Alterra Limited    1AG   AU0000001AG5

ALTERRA LIMITED

(1AG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/08
0.033 AUD   +10.00%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alterra : Sells Part of Dambadgee Springs for $3.1M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 08:05pm EDT

Alterra Ltd (ASX:1AG) is pleased to announce it has entered two contracts for the sale of its 'Dambadgee Springs' property totalling 913 hectares of the 1,640-hectare property to a local farmer.

The property was purchased in March 2017 for $4.2 million plus stamp duty of $0.2 million.

Contract 1 valued at $1.6 million is subject to finance (30 days) and expected to settle on or before 10 July 2020.

Contract 2 valued at $1.5 million is subject to finance (30 days), land survey and subdivision approval.

Contract 2 is expected to settle on or before 20th January 2021. The buyer has agreed to lease the area contained in Contract 2 for the 2020 cropping season.

The area retained by Alterra includes the $2.5 million of contracted income from Yandin Wind Farm, as well as surface water resources with development potential and areas suitable for livestock, plantation forestry and carbon forestry.

The partial sale of this non-core asset will enable Alterra to access additional working capital to advance development operations at the Company's projects in the South West region and retire debt on the Dambadgee Springs property.

Of the funds received from the sale:

  • Contract 1: $1.3 million is expected to be retained for working capital with the balance utilised to retire debt
  • Contract 2: $0.7 million is expected to be retained for working capital with the balance utilised to retire debt

Based on completion of the above sales, the Dambadgee Springs property is currently achieving a six per cent internal rate of return (IRR) and 18 per cent return on investment (ROI).

Post settlement of Contract 2, Alterra expects to receive approximately $100,000 p.a. (net of costs) from a combination of leasing the retained land and wind farm income with an estimated ongoing annual ROI of 15 per cent based on the remaining equity held by Alterra.

'Alterra is prioritising its development activities in the South West of Western Australia and the majority of capital released from this sale will be redeployed into Alterra's avocado investment program, including the recently announced Carpenters Project in Pemberton,' said Alterra Managing Director Oliver Barnes.

'Alterra intends to continue adding value to the remaining land at Dambadgee Springs through pasture improvement for grazing as well as carbon and plantation forestry.'

Disclaimer

Alterra Limited published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 00:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALTERRA LIMITED

- No features available -

More news
Chart ALTERRA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alterra Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTERRA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Barnes Managing Director
Trevor Gordon Stoney Non-Executive Chairman
Brett Heather Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Andrew Lawson McBain Executive Director
John Joseph Palermo Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTERRA LIMITED0.00%3
WASTE MANAGEMENT-11.81%42 414
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-8.46%26 118
TOMRA SYSTEMS25.00%4 933
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.0.21%3 911
TETRA TECH, INC.-16.90%3 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group