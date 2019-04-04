Alteryx : Acquires ClearStory Data to Accelerate Innovation in Data Science and Analytics

IRVINE, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced that it has acquired ClearStory Data, a privately held software company based in Menlo Park, Calif.

ClearStory Data is an enterprise-scale, continuous intelligence analytics solution for complex and unstructured data. Since its founding in 2011, ClearStory Data has focused on enabling intelligent automation on large-scale data processing platforms, including Spark™.

Alteryx identified synergies between the two companies and with this acquisition, is gaining a talented team and compelling technology. Located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, the acquisition creates a natural extension to the Alteryx technology center, needed to support the organization's rapid growth as a leader in the data science and analytics market.

"We are excited to welcome the ClearStory Data team to Alteryx. We have been anticipating consolidation in the market and when we identified the great talent and compelling technology of ClearStory, we embraced the opportunity," said Dean Stoecker, co-founder and CEO of Alteryx. "We believe the combination of the ClearStory Data and Alteryx teams will help us accelerate through the next wave of innovation in the data science and analytics market."

Alteryx believes ClearStory Data will help it continue to be a leading innovator of a code-free platform for citizen data scientists and a code-friendly one for trained statisticians, while meeting the business demands of the chief data officer. The team's technical expertise in scalable compute, data profiling and auto inference aligns with the strategy of Alteryx to meet global demand for advanced analytics, supporting customers in their digital transformation initiatives. With this acquisition, Alteryx is continuing to execute on its mission to provide an end-to-end, self-service data science and analytics platform that fuels remarkable business and social outcomes.

"We are thrilled to be joining Alteryx; combining our talent will help make smart data discovery and model building more accessible to the business," said Sharmila Mulligan, CEO and founder of ClearStory Data. "We chose Alteryx due to our shared culture of innovation and vision of making it easier for companies to unlock the value of their data."

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit https://www.alteryx.com.

