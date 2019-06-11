Alteryx : Announces 2019 Partner of the Year Awards and Inspire Sponsors

IRVINE, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, announced the 2019 "Partner of the Year Awards" for alliance and channel partners during its Partner Summit, hosted today at the company's annual user conference, Inspire U.S. 2019 . Alteryx honored nine organizations for amplifying analytics across the globe, expanding the Alteryx footprint and providing unparalleled customer service and expertise in their respective geographies.

This year's Inspire theme, You.Amplified, celebrates the achievements of the Alteryx Community of users around the world and the Alteryx Partner Program is an integral part of these successes. The organizations awarded today are exemplary partners that understand the challenges of our modern, data-driven world and offer first-class support for customers at each step of their journey to insight. These world-class systems integrators, value-added resellers and analytics experts offer an array of strategic advisory and support services, including training and enablement, workflow and model development, and best practice sharing. The 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners include:

Global Partner of the Year: The Information Lab

The Information Lab North America Partner of the Year: Keyrus

Keyrus Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Slalom

Slalom EMEA Partner of the Year: Concentra

Concentra Latin America Partner of the Year: CSC Brasil

CSC Brasil Asia Pacific Partner of the Year: Velocity Business Solutions

Velocity Business Solutions ANZ Partner of the Year: RXP Services

RXP Services Rookie Partner of the Year: Data Prep U

Data Prep U Rocket Partner of the Year: Capitalize Analytics

"The world of data science and analytics knows no boundaries, transcending every industry, every department and every geography. The partners recognized today are an extension of Alteryx and help us expand our global reach with unmatched expertise," said Steve Walden, senior vice president (SVP) of business development. "Our partners are amplifying analytics for Alteryx users around the world and these awards are our opportunity to spotlight their successes and impact on the extended Alteryx community."

In addition to the 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners, Alteryx also recognized the sponsoring partners that make Inspire possible each year. Sponsors of Inspire U.S. 2019 include:

Platinum Sponsors: Experian, Tableau

Experian, Tableau Gold Sponsors: Data Meaning, De Villiers Walton Limited, Decisive Data, InterWorks, Keyrus, Metric Insights, ProKarma, Teknion Data Solutions, Theobald Software, Inc.

Data Meaning, De Villiers Walton Limited, Decisive Data, InterWorks, Keyrus, Metric Insights, ProKarma, Teknion Data Solutions, Theobald Software, Inc. Silver Sponsors: Grazitti Interactive, KMK Consulting, Slalom, ThoughtSpot, Uunu Data

Grazitti Interactive, KMK Consulting, Slalom, ThoughtSpot, Uunu Data Promotional Sponsors: Clearsulting, Newcomp Analytics, Thomson Reuters

The breadth of sponsors at this year's event is indicative of the company's ability to bring together the key players in the expansive data science and analytics ecosystem to provide customers with the best experience.

If you missed the excitement of Inspire in Nashville, you can view highlights from the event here or attend Inspire Europe 2019 , which will take place on Oct. 14-16 in London.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com .

